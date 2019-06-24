Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 24 June 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon animal therapy charity moves to new site

    Lucy Wilson

    BBC South West

    A Devon-based charity which helps disadvantaged young people and adults has moved to a bigger premises after it saw a rise in demand for its services.

    Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship use horses and ponies as a form of therapy. Participants care for the animals, boosting their own mental health and confidence.

    The charity has moved from a small farm in Seal Hayne to a 10-acre site on the Dartington Hall Estate.

    Sirona
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Devon and Cornwall: Showers clearing before sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    A few lingering showers during Monday morning will quickly clear to leave it largely dry, with sunny spells developing through the afternoon.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

  4. All Devon streetlights to become low-energy

    BBC Spotlight

    All streetlights operated by Devon County Council will be converted to low-energy LED bulbs in the next three years.

    So far 34,000 lights have been changed.

    The council said that once the programme was complete it would reduce carbon emissions by 75%.

    In conjunction with part-time lighting being introduced in some residential areas, the council said it had £3m a year.

    Streetlights
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top