BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Devon-based charity which helps disadvantaged young people and adults has moved to a bigger premises after it saw a rise in demand for its services. Sirona Therapeutic Horsemanship use horses and ponies as a form of therapy. Participants care for the animals, boosting their own mental health and confidence. The charity has moved from a small farm in Seal Hayne to a 10-acre site on the Dartington Hall Estate.
Devon animal therapy charity moves to new site
Lucy Wilson
BBC South West
Devon and Cornwall: Showers clearing before sunny spells
BBC Weather
A few lingering showers during Monday morning will quickly clear to leave it largely dry, with sunny spells developing through the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
All Devon streetlights to become low-energy
BBC Spotlight
All streetlights operated by Devon County Council will be converted to low-energy LED bulbs in the next three years.
So far 34,000 lights have been changed.
The council said that once the programme was complete it would reduce carbon emissions by 75%.
In conjunction with part-time lighting being introduced in some residential areas, the council said it had £3m a year.