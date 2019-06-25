BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Green Party in Exeter has hit out at the city council for introducing free Thursday night car parking at three of its car parks.

Parking after 18:00 will be free at the Guildhall, John Lewis and Mary Arches Street car parks for the rest of the year .

The Greens have described it as "grossly irresponsible" given a council commitment to cutting carbon emissions and an aim to be a carbon-neutral city by 2030 .

The Labour-run council said the Greens had missed the point, and the plan was to spread the peak of Saturday shopping and reduce congestion.