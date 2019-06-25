BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Tuesday 25 June 2019
- Redruth woman, 60, killed in Cornwall two-car crash
- Superfast broadband firm given rescue plan deadline
- Twenty-two firefighters called to Porthleven blaze
- MP wants compulsory greyhound racing levy for dog welfare
Green Party hits out at Exeter free parking
BBC Spotlight
The Green Party in Exeter has hit out at the city council for introducing free Thursday night car parking at three of its car parks.
Parking after 18:00 will be free at the Guildhall, John Lewis and Mary Arches Street car parks for the rest of the year.
The Greens have described it as "grossly irresponsible" given a council commitment to cutting carbon emissions and an aim to be a carbon-neutral city by 2030.
The Labour-run council said the Greens had missed the point, and the plan was to spread the peak of Saturday shopping and reduce congestion.
MP wants compulsory greyhound racing levy for dog welfare
BBC Radio Devon
A Devon MP is calling for a compulsory levy on bookmakers who make money out of greyhound racing.
Neil Parish, the Conservative who represents Tiverton and Honiton, said that current voluntary contributions did not go far enough.
He said he wanted a statutory levy to pay for improved welfare for the dogs.
The Remote Gambling Association, which represents on-line bookmakers, said a new agreement came into force this year which would raise about £10m a year, with the money going towards a variety of greyhound welfare improvements.
Redruth woman, 60, killed in Cornwall two-car crash
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A woman who died in a two-car crash near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall was a 60-year-old from Redruth, police say.
The collision happened on the B3277 near Chiverton Cross in Cornwall at about 13:30 on Monday.
The woman, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 59-year-old man from Doncaster in a Mazda MX5, sustained serious leg injury and is being treated in hospital in Plymouth. His passenger, a 50-year-old local man, was treated at the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro for minor injuries.
Officers closed the road between Sevenmilestone and Chiverton Cross for seven hours for an investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Twenty-two firefighters called to Porthleven blaze
Martin Shaw
BBC Radio Cornwall
Twenty-two firefighters have helped rescue one person from a smoke-filled house in Porthleven.
Four fire engines were called out just after 23:00 on Monday after reports of a fire alarm going off.
The person - the fire service has not said whether they were a man or a woman - had collapsed behind a door and was taken to safety and handed over to an ambulance crew as the fire was extinguished.
Superfast broadband firm given rescue plan deadline
BBC Spotlight
The company awarded the publicly-subsidised contract to deliver superfast broadband to thousands of rural homes in Devon and Somerset has been given a deadline to come up with a rescue plan for the programme.
Last September, Gigaclear admitted the project was facing significant delays and was two years behind schedule.
Connecting Devon and Somerset, the organisation in charge of the whole project, stopped paying Gigaclear nine months ago.
It has told the firm it must come up with acceptable plans by the end of July to fulfill the contract.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A cloudy start but clearing
BBC Weather
A cloudy start to Tuesday with any lingering rain clearing.
But through the day cloud will gradually become more broken, allowing more in the way of brighter spells.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Your pictures: A Lanivet sunset
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
There was a stunning sunset on Monday night across parts of Cornwall, as this amazing photo from Carol in Lanivet shows.
This morning is a little different with one of the BBC Cornwall crew saying it was like "waking up inside a giant grey sock".
Have you any pictures in the South West you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.