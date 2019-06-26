BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A manager at the Royal Cornwall Hospital is warning of "significant pressure" at the hospital.

Jo Floyd, general manager for emergency care at the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust, said on Twitter there were three wards closed because of an outbreak of norovirus.

She said the hospital was on an Opel 4 alert. Opel 4 - previously known as a black alert - is declared when a hospital is “unable to deliver comprehensive care” and patient safety is at risk.