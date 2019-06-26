BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- Updates from Wednesday 26 June 2019
- Norovirus-hit hospital under 'significant pressure'
- HMS Queen Elizabeth at Plymouth for Armed Forces Day
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, before J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - Temporary closure and stationary on M5 southbound before J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of debris on the road.
Norovirus-hit hospital under 'significant pressure'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A manager at the Royal Cornwall Hospital is warning of "significant pressure" at the hospital.
Jo Floyd, general manager for emergency care at the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust, said on Twitter there were three wards closed because of an outbreak of norovirus.
She said the hospital was on an Opel 4 alert. Opel 4 - previously known as a black alert - is declared when a hospital is “unable to deliver comprehensive care” and patient safety is at risk.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A windy but warm day
BBC Weather
A mix of sunny spells, a fair amount of cloud and the chance of some occasional showers on Wednesday morning but a drier afternoon with sunshine.
A windy day with a fresh north-easterly wind. A warm day.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
HMS Queen Elizabeth at Plymouth for Armed Forces Day
BBC Spotlight
The largest ever vessel constructed for the Royal Navy is expected to remain off the coast of Plymouth for several days, carrying out training in the area.
The 280m-long long aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth acts as a command and control centre for the entire Royal Navy.
It is due to stay in the area for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.