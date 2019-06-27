BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Just two dental practices in Devon and Cornwall are currently taking on NHS patients and leading dentists in the South West are warning of a growing divide in the oral health of rich and poor communities in the region.

Patients are waiting on average just under 18 months for a NHS dentist and those who can't afford to pay privately face long journeys.

Earlier this year, research carried out by the British Dental Association found patients in Cornwall faced some of the longest journeys to access a NHS dentist - a 65-mile round trip, which would take over three hours on public transport.

But NHS England says the South West has better access than other parts of the country.

Ian Mills is a dentist in Torrington and dean at the Royal College of Surgeons...