BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 27 June 2019
  2. Debris on west Devon roads due to strong winds
  3. Motorcylist dies after crashing into roadside furniture

  1. 'Growing divide' in oral health of rich and poor in south west

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    Dentist surgery
    Copyright: BBC

    Just two dental practices in Devon and Cornwall are currently taking on NHS patients and leading dentists in the South West are warning of a growing divide in the oral health of rich and poor communities in the region.

    Patients are waiting on average just under 18 months for a NHS dentist and those who can't afford to pay privately face long journeys.

    Earlier this year, research carried out by the British Dental Association found patients in Cornwall faced some of the longest journeys to access a NHS dentist - a 65-mile round trip, which would take over three hours on public transport.

    But NHS England says the South West has better access than other parts of the country.

    Ian Mills is a dentist in Torrington and dean at the Royal College of Surgeons...

    Video content

    Video caption: Just two dental practices in Devon and Cornwall are currently taking on NHS patients

  2. Yellow weather warning for wind across Devon and Cornwall

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Devon and Cornwall, the Met Office has said.

    It added some "strong, gusty winds" are expected and may bring some travel disruption.

    weather warning
    Copyright: Met Office

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: A windy day but sunny and warm

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    A windy day but it will stay dry and sunny.

    It will also be rather warm, especially further inland.

    Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Motorcylist dies after crashing into roadside furniture

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A motorcyclist has died after he lost control on the A379 and crashed into some roadside furniture, police have said.

    Officers were called to Teignmouth Road, Torquay at about 20:50 on Wednesday.

    The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

    A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of the incident.

    Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    Teignmouth Road
    Copyright: Google
