BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Updates from Thursday 27 June 2019
- Debris on west Devon roads due to strong winds
- Motorcylist dies after crashing into roadside furniture
'Growing divide' in oral health of rich and poor in south west
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Just two dental practices in Devon and Cornwall are currently taking on NHS patients and leading dentists in the South West are warning of a growing divide in the oral health of rich and poor communities in the region.
Patients are waiting on average just under 18 months for a NHS dentist and those who can't afford to pay privately face long journeys.
Earlier this year, research carried out by the British Dental Association found patients in Cornwall faced some of the longest journeys to access a NHS dentist - a 65-mile round trip, which would take over three hours on public transport.
But NHS England says the South West has better access than other parts of the country.
Ian Mills is a dentist in Torrington and dean at the Royal College of Surgeons...
Yellow weather warning for wind across Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There's currently a yellow weather warning for wind in place across Devon and Cornwall, the Met Office has said.
It added some "strong, gusty winds" are expected and may bring some travel disruption.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A windy day but sunny and warm
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A windy day but it will stay dry and sunny.
It will also be rather warm, especially further inland.
Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).
Motorcylist dies after crashing into roadside furniture
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A motorcyclist has died after he lost control on the A379 and crashed into some roadside furniture, police have said.
Officers were called to Teignmouth Road, Torquay at about 20:50 on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of the incident.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
