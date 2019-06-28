Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 28 June 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon and Cornwall weather: Windy with sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    It will be a dry day with sunny spells but also windy.

    There might be some scattered cloud but it will be rather warm away from the south coast.

    Maximum temperature: 26C (79F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in Exeter for hustings

    BBC Spotlight

    The Conservatives are holding their South West leadership hustings later.

    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two men hoping to be prime minister, will take questions from party members in Exeter.

    Boris Johnson is the front runner and along to support him will be his father, Stanley, who has a home on Exmoor.

    Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt
    Copyright: REUTERS/PA
Back to top