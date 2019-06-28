BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a dry day with sunny spells but also windy. There might be some scattered cloud but it will be rather warm away from the south coast. Maximum temperature: 26C (79F).
Devon and Cornwall weather: Windy with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in Exeter for hustings
The Conservatives are holding their South West leadership hustings later.
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two men hoping to be prime minister, will take questions from party members in Exeter.
Boris Johnson is the front runner and along to support him will be his father, Stanley, who has a home on Exmoor.