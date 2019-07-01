BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Boy injured in hit and run outside school
  2. Two boys drifting out to sea rescued
  3. Unconscious skipper saved by fellow boaters
  4. Man rescued after cliff fall
  5. Busy weekend for Exmouth RNLI
  6. Updates from Monday 1 July 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Consultation on fire station closures gets under way

    Ben Woolvin

    BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent

    A public consultation on controversial proposals to close fire stations in Devon and Somerset has started.

    Seven stations in Devon and one in Somerset have been earmarked for complete closure while another eight could lose one of their engines.

    The plan might also mean the removal of whole-time night cover at Paignton, Barnstaple and Exmouth, while a further 14 stations could see their current daytime cover of two on-call engines reduced to just one.

    The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.

    Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.

    Fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Man in hospital following serious assault

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    road
    Copyright: Google

    A man was airlifted to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Newquay.

    Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Trenarth Road area, Newquay on Friday.

    The emergency services received multiple emergency calls at 18:00 on 28 June reporting a man had been seriously assaulted in the park near Trenarth Road.

    It is believed two males fled the scene.

    The victim was airlifted to Derriford Hospital Plymouth to be treated for serious injuries after receiving emergency care at the scene.

  4. Boy injured in hit and run outside school

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    An 11-year-old was hit by a 4x4 while on a pedestrian crossing by a school.

    Liskeard police are appealing for witnesses after the RTC which happened at 16:15 on Friday.

    The vehicle and driver which failed to stop by Liskeard Community School have not been identified.

    The boy was treated at home by a paramedic.

  5. Two boys drifting out to sea rescued

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    RNLI team rescuing a boy
    Copyright: RNLI

    Two 14-year-old boys were swept out to sea on Friday.

    Lyme Regis RNLI and Beer Coastguard were called to rescue the boys who were in the River Axe at about 18:20.

    Archie Woollacott, from Dorset, jumped off the harbour wall on the River Axe and began to be swept towards the sea.

    His friend, Bozhidrar Bobev, known as Bo, from Devon, jumped in to help, but both were taken by the current 200m from the river mouth.

    Both boys, suffering from the effects of cold water, were winched up to the coastguard helicopter and taken to an Exeter hospital for check-ups.

    Quote Message: Bo is a really good guy for helping me. I was freezing, and my mum has now told me I can't go out for 10 years! I was really pleased to see the lifeboat crew." from Archie Woollacott
    Archie Woollacott
    rescue
    Copyright: Thomas Baltruschat

  6. Power cut put flights on hold

    BBC Spotlight

    people waiting for flights at airport
    Copyright: Contributed

    Newquay Airport had to close for more than an hour after a power failure on Saturday night.

    It affected air traffic controls and communications leading to a number of flights being affected and diverted to alternative airports.

    An airport spokesman said the loss of power lasted for 76 minutes and the airport reopened at about 20:15 on 29 June.

    Newquay airport
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Thousands support Armed Forces Day

    BBC Spotlight

    people marching
    Copyright: BBC

    Thousands of people came out on Saturday for the annual Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe.

    It's one of a number of events around the country organised to celebrate and thank the armed forces and veterans for their service.

    The day started with the Parade of Standards, with veterans and cadets marching across the Hoe promenade.

    Entertainments throughout the day included a field gun competition, an unarmed combat display and performances from the City of Plymouth Pipe Band and the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

    ​Looking to the sky in the evening, visitors saw the Navy Wings Heritage Flight Sea Fury, an RAF Spitfire plane and a performance by the Red Arrows.

  9. Devon and Cornwall weather: Some sunny spells

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    There will be some sunny spells on Monday although it may become rather cloudy for a time around the middle of the day.

    It should remain dry, although the odd light shower cannot be completely ruled out.

    Maximum temperature: 15 to 19C (59 to 64F).

    weather
    Copyright: BBC

  10. 'Nasty assault' leads to two arrests

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Two men were arrested after an assault involving a blade in North Devon on Friday.

    One man was charged for attempted grievous bodily harm and another with drink driving.

  11. Man fell from cliffs in Cornwall

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Friends of a man who fell from a cliff jumped to his rescue in Cornwall.

    Emergency services were called to a man who fell from cliffs at Bedruthan Steps, Newquay on Saturday at around 19:30.

    Reportedly, the man fell about 10m onto a rocky ledge and a further 5m into a water-filled gully.

    Newquay RNLI reported he was rescued from the sea by his friends who climbed down to help.

    The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with suspected pelvic injuries.

    cliff rescue
    Copyright: Newquay Coastguard

  12. Emergency services come to rescue of unconscious skipper

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    An unconscious skipper seen hanging over the side of a boat with his head in the water was rescued by emergency services on Sunday.

    The coastguard received multiple calls from people concerned about the skipper at the helm of the small day boat.

    The coastguard rescue helicopter, Falmouth coastguard team, Falmouth RNLI, a Truro Harbour vessel, police and ambulance responded to the incident at about 11:00.

    Another boater caught up and pulled the kill cord to stop the engine.

    The man was transferred to hospital by the coastguard rescue helicopter.

    Quote Message: HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from members of the public and nearby vessels who were also using VHF correctly as a means of calling for help and getting a response quickly. This helps us to get the right rescue units to the right place. The skipper in this boat was wearing a kill cord and if he had fallen out of the boat and into the water, the engine would have been stopped. We hope the gentleman involved can make a good recovery." from Matt Rogers Incident coordinator
    Matt RogersIncident coordinator

  13. Exmouth RNLI rescue seven people over weekend

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Seven people were rescued between Friday and Sunday by the crew of Exmouth's inshore lifeboat.

    Lifeboat and yacht
    Copyright: RNLI

    On Friday the crew helped a female windsurfer in difficulty at Lympstone, near Red Cliffs.

    After helping her to shore, the crew were then called to a 26ft yacht that had come adrift near the steps at Starcross.

    The next call on Friday afternoon was to another windsurfer in difficulty near Pole Sands.

    On Sunday a call for help was received from a yacht in difficulty off Exmouth Marina.

    The yacht, with four people on board, had its propeller wrapped around a mooring buoy.

    The volunteer crew then witnessed a teenager in an inflatable boat, making no progress against the ebb tide. After watching him for 15 minutes they self-launched, before he realised he was difficulty.

