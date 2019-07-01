BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Boy injured in hit and run outside school
- Two boys drifting out to sea rescued
- Unconscious skipper saved by fellow boaters
- Man rescued after cliff fall
- Busy weekend for Exmouth RNLI
- Updates from Monday 1 July 2019
Consultation on fire station closures gets under way
Ben Woolvin
BBC South West Home Affairs correspondent
A public consultation on controversial proposals to close fire stations in Devon and Somerset has started.
Seven stations in Devon and one in Somerset have been earmarked for complete closure while another eight could lose one of their engines.
The plan might also mean the removal of whole-time night cover at Paignton, Barnstaple and Exmouth, while a further 14 stations could see their current daytime cover of two on-call engines reduced to just one.
The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.
Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.
Man in hospital following serious assault
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A man was airlifted to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Newquay.
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Trenarth Road area, Newquay on Friday.
The emergency services received multiple emergency calls at 18:00 on 28 June reporting a man had been seriously assaulted in the park near Trenarth Road.
It is believed two males fled the scene.
The victim was airlifted to Derriford Hospital Plymouth to be treated for serious injuries after receiving emergency care at the scene.
Boy injured in hit and run outside school
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
An 11-year-old was hit by a 4x4 while on a pedestrian crossing by a school.
Liskeard police are appealing for witnesses after the RTC which happened at 16:15 on Friday.
The vehicle and driver which failed to stop by Liskeard Community School have not been identified.
The boy was treated at home by a paramedic.
Two boys drifting out to sea rescued
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Two 14-year-old boys were swept out to sea on Friday.
Lyme Regis RNLI and Beer Coastguard were called to rescue the boys who were in the River Axe at about 18:20.
Archie Woollacott, from Dorset, jumped off the harbour wall on the River Axe and began to be swept towards the sea.
His friend, Bozhidrar Bobev, known as Bo, from Devon, jumped in to help, but both were taken by the current 200m from the river mouth.
Both boys, suffering from the effects of cold water, were winched up to the coastguard helicopter and taken to an Exeter hospital for check-ups.
Power cut put flights on hold
BBC Spotlight
Newquay Airport had to close for more than an hour after a power failure on Saturday night.
It affected air traffic controls and communications leading to a number of flights being affected and diverted to alternative airports.
An airport spokesman said the loss of power lasted for 76 minutes and the airport reopened at about 20:15 on 29 June.
Thousands support Armed Forces Day
BBC Spotlight
Thousands of people came out on Saturday for the annual Armed Forces Day on Plymouth Hoe.
It's one of a number of events around the country organised to celebrate and thank the armed forces and veterans for their service.
The day started with the Parade of Standards, with veterans and cadets marching across the Hoe promenade.
Entertainments throughout the day included a field gun competition, an unarmed combat display and performances from the City of Plymouth Pipe Band and the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.
Looking to the sky in the evening, visitors saw the Navy Wings Heritage Flight Sea Fury, an RAF Spitfire plane and a performance by the Red Arrows.
Man dies after being pulled from reservoir
A 13-year-old girl made it safely out of the water but the body of a man, 21, was recovered, police say.Read more
Devon and Cornwall weather: Some sunny spells
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
There will be some sunny spells on Monday although it may become rather cloudy for a time around the middle of the day.
It should remain dry, although the odd light shower cannot be completely ruled out.
Maximum temperature: 15 to 19C (59 to 64F).
'Nasty assault' leads to two arrests
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Two men were arrested after an assault involving a blade in North Devon on Friday.
One man was charged for attempted grievous bodily harm and another with drink driving.
Man fell from cliffs in Cornwall
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Friends of a man who fell from a cliff jumped to his rescue in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to a man who fell from cliffs at Bedruthan Steps, Newquay on Saturday at around 19:30.
Reportedly, the man fell about 10m onto a rocky ledge and a further 5m into a water-filled gully.
Newquay RNLI reported he was rescued from the sea by his friends who climbed down to help.
The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with suspected pelvic injuries.
Emergency services come to rescue of unconscious skipper
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
An unconscious skipper seen hanging over the side of a boat with his head in the water was rescued by emergency services on Sunday.
The coastguard received multiple calls from people concerned about the skipper at the helm of the small day boat.
The coastguard rescue helicopter, Falmouth coastguard team, Falmouth RNLI, a Truro Harbour vessel, police and ambulance responded to the incident at about 11:00.
Another boater caught up and pulled the kill cord to stop the engine.
The man was transferred to hospital by the coastguard rescue helicopter.
Exmouth RNLI rescue seven people over weekend
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Seven people were rescued between Friday and Sunday by the crew of Exmouth's inshore lifeboat.
On Friday the crew helped a female windsurfer in difficulty at Lympstone, near Red Cliffs.
After helping her to shore, the crew were then called to a 26ft yacht that had come adrift near the steps at Starcross.
The next call on Friday afternoon was to another windsurfer in difficulty near Pole Sands.
On Sunday a call for help was received from a yacht in difficulty off Exmouth Marina.
The yacht, with four people on board, had its propeller wrapped around a mooring buoy.
The volunteer crew then witnessed a teenager in an inflatable boat, making no progress against the ebb tide. After watching him for 15 minutes they self-launched, before he realised he was difficulty.