BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A public consultation on controversial proposals to close fire stations in Devon and Somerset has started .

Seven stations in Devon and one in Somerset have been earmarked for complete closure while another eight could lose one of their engines.

The plan might also mean the removal of whole-time night cover at Paignton, Barnstaple and Exmouth, while a further 14 stations could see their current daytime cover of two on-call engines reduced to just one.

The service said it wanted to bring an outdated service into the 21st Century and fire incidents in both areas had decreased 36% between 2008 and 2018.

Unions said closing any stations would be a mistake and expressed concerns about a lack of fire cover.