BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Three sisters whose parents' ashes are buried in a woodland burial orchard in Torbay have accused the site's managers of a "lack of respect".
Carolyn Starkings and her sisters said they thought the orchard in Cockington was in a terrible state, overgrown, and with some fences down.
All those factors meant they could not reach their parents' tree to lay flowers, the family said.
Carolyn Starkings (pictured) added: "I
know it's not a burial ground per se, but this is where the ashes were laid. This is their final resting place."
The Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust said it apologised unreservedly.
It said maintenance work had started but, unfortunately, was delayed because of very wet weather in the last six weeks. It added that contacting families connected with the site had taken a lot longer than anticipated.
£20k reward offered over Brixham man's death
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information about the death of a man attacked twice in one night in Devon, the charity Crimestoppers says.
David Williams, 49, from Brixham, died on 3 July 2018 after being injured in altercations in the town the week before.
He was attacked just before midnight on Thursday 28 June outside the Three Elms pub in Drew Street before being attacked again outside the Crown and Anchor Pub on the Quayside in the early hours of Friday 29 June.
He was attacked after England's football match against Belgium in the World Cup.
HandoutCopyright: Handout
Crimestoppers said a combined reward of up to £20,000 was being offered after its £10,000 maximum reward offer was matched by third-party donors "for information Crimestoppers received that led to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr William’s death".
Mr Williams' family said they were appealing to anyone "who may have been confided in" by his attackers.
They added: "Those with vital information have had to live with the burden on their conscience. We are desperate to get closure and justice for our dad."
Several men from the town has been arrested by investigating officers, but were all later released under investigation.
Safety improvements suggested for east Cornwall A38
A feasibility study for safety improvements to the A38 in Cornwall has been shared with the public.
The study has been commissioned by Cornwall Council and supported by Highways England and the Peninsula Road Safety Partnership.
The draft document puts forward recommendations for a programme of safety improvements on a stretch of the A38 from Bodmin to Saltash.
They include more average speed cameras, reducing the speed limit on selected stretches of the road, and reducing speeds in Tideford (pictured) and Landrake.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Alcohol and drug support charity Broadreach House to close
John Danks
BBC Spotlight
A Plymouth alcohol and drug support charity is to close, managers have said.
Trustees of Broadreach House said on Facebook the organisation would "cease to trade" on Friday 5 July after facing "a number of financial challenges" over recent months and "despite the best efforts of all concerned".
As well as outreach, the charity said the move would see the closure of Broadreach, its 31-bed male-only detoxification and residential service, and Longreach, its female-only service which can accommodate up to 23 women.
The decision was being made "with deep regret" despite its residential areas currently at full capacity and "demand for our services in recent months being greater than ever".
The trustees added that they were contacting "care managers and commissioners of clients currently in treatment in order to make arrangements for their ongoing care".
Chief Executive Lesley Pickles previously said closure would have a "catastrophic" impact for the charity's clients.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle crashes into field
BBC Radio Devon
A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in north Devon.
Emergency services were called to East Gorleigh at Sheepwash just after 22:00 on Tuesday after a vehicle left the road and crashed into a field, being left on its side.
The woman had to be freed after being trapped in the vehicle.
Fire crews from Hatherleigh, Holsworthy and Barnstaple rescued the woman, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Cornwall mental health trust rated good
BBC Spotlight
The NHS trust that oversees mental health services in Cornwall has been recognised for improvements by the Care Quality Commission.
Services including community hospitals and minor injury units have all improved as have community health teams.
Wards for older people with dementia and other mental health problems were rated outstanding.
Overall the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is now rated as good.
Man dies after being pulled out of the sea off Penzance
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man has died after being pulled out of the sea near the Jubilee Pool in Penzance.
It happened late on Tuesday afternoon and a lifeboat and the coastguard helicopter were called out to assist.
The man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital in Truro but was pronounced dead there, police said.
Hope for Appledore shipyard reopening
BBC Spotlight
Appledore shipyard could reopen within a few months if a major international contract is signed.
The north Devon yard closed in March with the loss of 200 jobs, but there's new hope a deal to build an international fishing fleet could mean about 120 new jobs by October.
It's thought the workforce could be back up to 200 within a few years if the yard can be reopened.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloud clearing before sunshine
BBC Weather
It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast on Wednesday.
It will be dry with some areas of cloud in morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).