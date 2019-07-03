BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Three sisters whose parents' ashes are buried in a woodland burial orchard in Torbay have accused the site's managers of a "lack of respect".

Carolyn Starkings and her sisters said they thought the orchard in Cockington was in a terrible state, overgrown, and with some fences down.

All those factors meant they could not reach their parents' tree to lay flowers, the family said.

Carolyn Starkings (pictured) added: "I know it's not a burial ground per se, but this is where the ashes were laid. This is their final resting place."

The Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust said it apologised unreservedly.

It said maintenance work had started but, unfortunately, was delayed because of very wet weather in the last six weeks. It added that contacting families connected with the site had taken a lot longer than anticipated.