BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Ash is the second most common native tree
species within the park after oak, but it is estimated that about 95% of ash trees across the country will be killed by ash dieback over the next 20 to 30 years.
Tree surgeons say there needs to be improved biosecurity
and greater care about the importation of trees from abroad.
They also say
there’s a need to plant many more native trees but also trees which are
resistant to diseases and climate change.
Cyclist has 'serious injuries' after crash with van on A35
Hayley Westcott
A cyclist has suffered "serious injuries" after being hit by a van on the A35, police have said.
Officers were called to Raymonds Hill, Axminster at about 05:30.
The road is closed in both directions between the A358 and the B3261 and is expected to remain so for the next few hours.
People are being advised to use alternative routes.
Devon travel: 'Serious' accident on A35 at Axminster
Police say the A35 at Raymonds Hill, Axminster is expected to stay closed for another three hours.
Serving police officer found dead in Perranporth
A serving police officer has been found dead at a property in Perranporth, police say.
Devon and Cornwall police said the 51-year-old female officer worked as a custody sergeant at Newquay Police Station.
Her sudden death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Netherton said: "It is with great sadness that the force has learned of the sudden death of one of our serving officers.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time and her death is a very sad loss not only to them but also to the force."
Fire crews called to wildfire spreading through forest
Charley Adams
A wildfire broke out on Wednesday morning.
Fire engines were called to Haldon Forest at about midday after reports a gorse fire spreading.
The crews surrounded the fire and used beaters and one hose to put it out.
The area was patrolled by Haldon Forest staff after the incident and Danes Castle fire crews returned to the scene at 19:00 to check the site.
Eight fire engines called to thatched house fire
Charley Adams
A thatched roof on fire led to eight fire engines being called to Dolton on Wednesday.
At about 13:00 the owner of the house alerted the emergency services but the fire had already caused the roof to fall in.
The whole roof of the two-storey building, which is currently under renovation, was destroyed.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Pleasantly warm
Thursday will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine and some patchy cloud. It will also be pleasantly warm with light or moderate winds from the north or northeast.
Max Temp: 22C (72F)
UV: Very High
POLLEN: Very High