BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The crisp company Burts Chips is expanding its operation in the south west, safeguarding more than 200 jobs in Plymouth.

The firm's investing £7m pounds to upgrade its plants at Roborough and Leicester, as it aims to triple production capacity.

The company says by the end of 2019 they are forecasting sales of £55m and will have grown by 25%.

Managing director David Nairns said one of the next challenges for the industry is making plastic free bags for the crisps.

"We are working with some of our major grocers to look at a long-term solution for the industry. Clearly it's all about becoming compostible," he added.