BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friends and family of teenager Shakira Pellow have paid tribute to her a year after she collapsed in a Camborne park after taking ecstasy. A banner and flowers were laid at Pengegon Park where Shakira was found on 6 July last year. She died in hospital the next day and an inquest heard she had taken three ecstasy pills. Shakira's mother Rita Hole said: "A year today and it feels like yesterday. "The dedication to keep Shakira's memory going is inspirational without her and my bunch of amazing friends I don’t know where I’d be now." Two 18-year-olds have been charged with supplying drugs.
Shakira Pellow: Flowers and banner on anniversary of death
BBC Radio Cornwall
Sea life plastic entanglements 'under-reported'
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
The risk posed to marine wildlife from plastic in the world's oceans has been identified by scientists based in Cornwall.
An Exeter University team at Penryn Campus found reports of 1,116 of the creatures caught up in plastic in the world's oceans after scouring existing studies and social media.
The lead author of the report Kristian Parton said the evidence suggested discarded fishing gear was a "severely under-reported threat".
National Trust offers tours to see rare weeds
BBC Radio Cornwall
The National Trust in Penwith is taking people on walking tours to see a special crop of rare arable weeds.
One of the sites at Boscregan Farm is filled with a carpet of Purple Viper's Bugloss.
The trust's area ranger in West Cornwall, Simon Hocking, said the wild plants were special as they dated back to ancient ways of farming.
Council to consult over its farms estate
BBC Radio Cornwall
A public consultation has been launched about the future of Cornwall's County farms estate.
Cornwall Council has 10,800 acres and lets 91 farms to tenants, providing an income of about £1.5m from the rent.
The local authority has come up with a strategy that includes focusing on environmental schemes and increased business opportunities.
Some councils are selling off farms but Deputy Leader Adam Paynter said Cornwall would definitely keep the estate because it was "really important" for the future of farming in Cornwall.
Michael Colwell has a county farm at Scorrier and said the estate was "vital" for new entrants to the industry.
Camborne stabbings treated as attempted murder
BBC Spotlight
Police in Cornwall are appealing for witnesses as they search for two 16-year-old boys after a double stabbing in Camborne at the weekend.
They were called to Trelowarren Street in the early hours of Saturday following reports two men had been stabbed as they tried to stop youths damaging a car.
Both sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they were treating the incident as attempted murder.
Man injured in Plymouth subway knife attack
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A man has suffered stab wounds in a suspected knife attack in a subway in Plymouth, police say.
Officers said the man was attacked in the under-road tunnel between Exeter Street and North Street at about 19:00 on Sunday.
They added he received medical attention but was "not suffering from any significant injury".
Det Insp Dave Eames, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said "the information that I have, suggests that this is an isolated incident".
Officers have appealed for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
It will be a mainly dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and some long sunny spells.
There is a low risk of the odd shower in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).