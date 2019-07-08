BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Friends and family of teenager Shakira Pellow have paid tribute to her a year after she collapsed in a Camborne park after taking ecstasy.

Heather Modrate Copyright: Heather Modrate

A banner and flowers were laid at Pengegon Park where Shakira was found on 6 July last year.

She died in hospital the next day and an inquest heard she had taken three ecstasy pills.

Shakira's mother Rita Hole said: "A year today and it feels like yesterday.

"The dedication to keep Shakira's memory going is inspirational without her and my bunch of amazing friends I don’t know where I’d be now."

Two 18-year-olds have been charged with supplying drugs.