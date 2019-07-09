BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A dry and partly cloudy start to Tuesday, with a few spells of early brightness.

Thereafter, expect a dry and partly cloudy day, with some spells of sunshine, especially later on. Winds will be light.

Maximum Temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).

Some late sunshine is anticipated. Then a dry and largely clear night will follow.

Through the early hours, some patchy mist may form in places. Winds staying light.

Minimum Temperature: 10 to 14C (50 to 57F).