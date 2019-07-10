BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's been claimed Cornwall's tourism industry could be losing upwards of £30m a year to so-called "brandjacking". This is when online booking agents make sure their advert comes out at the top of searches, instead of the business itself. It is angering some hoteliers and B&B owners, who have said they are missing out on about 15% of the price of the accommodation. Councillor Armand Toms is asking Cornwall Council to write to the government to help crackdown on the practice. Nick Ames, guest house owner said: "You could be paying\nanywhere between 15 and 23% commission to these other companies." A Booking.com spokesman said search engines are open platforms where any\nbusiness can pay to advertise. He said properties that chose to list with the firm are able to do\nso at no charge and it invests millions in advertising to help fill their\nrooms every night.
Councillor calls for crackdown on 'brandjacking'
School staff strike over pay
Support staff at five Plymouth primary schools in Devon walked out in a dispute over pay on Tuesday.
Woodford Primary is one of the schools involved. It is part of the Plym Academy Trust in Plympton.
The staff said their pay offer is below the level set by the National Joint Council for Local Government Services.
However, the trust said it is in an impossible position after funding cuts.
Cornwall and Devon weather: Dry and sunny
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A dry day with plenty of sunshine but some partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon.
Feeling warm with light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 18 to 24C (64 to 70F).