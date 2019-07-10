BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

It's been claimed Cornwall's tourism industry could be losing upwards of £30m a year to so-called "brandjacking".

This is when online booking agents make sure their advert comes out at the top of searches, instead of the business itself.

It is angering some hoteliers and B&B owners, who have said they are missing out on about 15% of the price of the accommodation.

Councillor Armand Toms is asking Cornwall Council to write to the government to help crackdown on the practice.

Nick Ames, guest house owner said: "You could be paying anywhere between 15 and 23% commission to these other companies."

A Booking.com spokesman said search engines are open platforms where any business can pay to advertise.

He said properties that chose to list with the firm are able to do so at no charge and it invests millions in advertising to help fill their rooms every night.