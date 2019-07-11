BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Cornwall.
The incident is said to have occurred between 13:18 and
14:24 on Friday, 28 June, between the Camborne and Liskeard stops.
Both the victim and the man, who has been arrested, are
said to have boarded the train at Camborne.
The man, 31, from Camborne, is then reported to have
inappropriately touched the victim, who is in her 20s.
The victim then moved
carriages but the attacker followed.
The woman got off the train at Liskeard while the suspect
remained on the train and was arrested when it arrived in Plymouth.
He was released on bail while officers carry out an investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact British Transport Police
by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 373 for 28 June.
Severe accident: A379 Devon both ways
BBC News Travel
A379 Devon both ways severe accident, from Cliff Park Road to Goodrington Road.
A379 Devon - A379 Dartmouth Road in Goodrington closed and it's very slow in both directions from the Cliff Park Road junction to the Goodrington Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion to past the Goodrington Train Station.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man 'in his 80s' dies in farm blaze
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A man in his 80s has died following a fire at a farm in Devon on Wednesday, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to a blaze in a field at Killatree Farm, Pyworthy just after 12:52.
The man sustained "severe injuries" in the fire, which also destroyed three acres of cut hay, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Despite the best efforts of those in attendance a man in his 80s was declared deceased at the scene."
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin have been informed.
A man has admitted carrying out a
samurai sword attack which left his victim with hand and head injuries.
Cyrus Sanjideh, 40, from Greenbank, Plymouth pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
when he appeared by video link at Exeter Crown Court.
The prosecution accepted his not guilty plea to
the more serious offence of attempted murder, which had been due to be heard at
Plymouth Crown Court next week.
The victim of the attack needed hospital treatment after being wounded by the sword in February.
Sanjideh has been treated at a mental hospital in
Wales after being transferred from prison.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned his sentence to
Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday, when he will appear by video link again.
Sanjideh has been diagnosed as suffering from a
psychiatric illness and the case is likely to result in a
hospital order.
Hotspot speed limit to be cut
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The speed limit on the main road between Sidmouth and Newton Poppleford is set to be cut to 40mph.
For nearly two years councillors have been calling for urgent measures to "stop people dying" on the accident hotspot Four Elms Hill on the A3052.
When it meets next Thursday, the East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee will recommend cutting the speed limit from the existing 60mph down to 40mph and extending the double white lines on the road.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, who is the chairman of the committee, said: “Let’s hope that these improvements will drive the message home to irresponsible motorists who fail to drive to the conditions of the road.”
Devon council signs up to support veterans
River Par sees a 'significant' pollution incident
Aisling Finn
BBC News Online
The Environmental Agency is investigating reports of "extensive" amounts of dead fish on the River Par at Luxulyan, Cornwall.
The incident has been classed as a category one incident, the highest level on the scale, due to the sheer number of fish killed.
The fish, said to be in the dozens, were spotted by a member of the public on Wednesday evening and reported the incident on Thursday morning.
The pollutant is said to have affected "several kilometres" of the river, but has since been washed away.
Officers are still on site collecting evidence to try to determine the cause of the incident.
A team of investigators will return to the site on Friday to carry out further investigations and to ascertain the number of fished killed by the yet unknown pollutant.
The Environment Agency urges members of the public to report incidents speedily to prevent delaying their investigations.
Severe disruption: A39 Cornwall both ways
A39 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, from West Hill to A389.
A39 Cornwall - A39 in Trevanson closed and queues in both directions from the West Hill junction to the A389 junction, because of a police investigation.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Environment Agency investigates reports of dead fish
The Environment Agency is investigating a pollution incident in Cornwall after reports of dead fish.
Firefighters tackle large blaze near Trevissack
Police officer found dead is named
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A police officer who was found dead at a property in Perranporth has been named as 51-year-old Rebecca Golding.
Police were called to St George’s Hill at about 09:50 on Wednesday, 3 July, by the ambulance service. Mrs Golding was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Mrs Golding joined the police in 1989 and had recently been working as a custody sergeant based in Newquay.
Her daughter Eloise said: "She was mother, sister, and aunt; all this and so much more. Poet, equestrian and animal lover".
“She struggled, fought and won on many occasions, but she was always Bekkie," she added.
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, from J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter to J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - One lane closed and it's heavy on M5 southbound from J29, A3015 (Exeter) to J30, A376 (Exeter), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J28 for A373 Honiton Road Cullompton to J27 for A361.
M5 Devon - One lane closed and it's slow on M5 northbound from J28, A373 (Cullompton) to J27, A361 (Tiverton), because of a break down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
