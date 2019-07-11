BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Environmental Agency is investigating reports of "extensive" amounts of dead fish on the River Par at Luxulyan, Cornwall.

The incident has been classed as a category one incident, the highest level on the scale, due to the sheer number of fish killed.

The fish, said to be in the dozens, were spotted by a member of the public on Wednesday evening and reported the incident on Thursday morning.

The pollutant is said to have affected "several kilometres" of the river, but has since been washed away.

Officers are still on site collecting evidence to try to determine the cause of the incident.

A team of investigators will return to the site on Friday to carry out further investigations and to ascertain the number of fished killed by the yet unknown pollutant.

The Environment Agency urges members of the public to report incidents speedily to prevent delaying their investigations.