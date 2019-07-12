BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The critical incident status has now been stepped down but the hospital remains under pressure.
Elderly couple claims dream home has defects
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
A Devon couple, who just over a decade ago bought their dream new home for retirement, say they are having to live in temporary accommodation because of what surveyors have called defects with the property.
Maura and Lionel O'Connor, who are in their eighties, say their home has always had problems, but their guarantee has run out and the developer insists it's not to blame.
Major work is being carried out to repair the property funded by insurers, but there are disputes over who is responsible.
The builders and freeholders of the site, McCarthy Contractors South West Limited, strongly deny they're to blame, saying they complied with every building and planning requirement, and are an award winning family company that takes pride in its workmanship.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Envelope update
Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound
BBC News Travel
M5 Devon northbound severe accident, from J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter to J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - It's slow on M5 northbound from J30, A376 (Exeter) to J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A380 Devon both ways
BBC News Travel
A380 Devon both ways severe disruption, at A381 Torquay Road.
A380 Devon - Road closed and queues on A380 South Devon Link Road in both directions in Newton Abbot at Penn Inn Roundabout, because of a police investigation. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slip roads.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Quote Message: We had a garden that had gone by the way side because there are so many things happening at school, but the students wanted to have a space to relax, restore, reflect and be ready to learn in their lessons. Once we started on this, we quickly realised there were additional skills that the students could learn and these volunteers could leave a legacy for the school. I think being out in nature it is really important, as a human being it’s important to reconnect and enjoy the fresh air and the green. Get away from those screens and have some time out side.” from Sue Mitchell Richard Lander School
We had a garden that had gone by the way side because there are so many things happening at school, but the students wanted to have a space to relax, restore, reflect and be ready to learn in their lessons. Once we started on this, we quickly realised there were additional skills that the students could learn and these volunteers could leave a legacy for the school. I think being out in nature it is really important, as a human being it’s important to reconnect and enjoy the fresh air and the green. Get away from those screens and have some time out side.”
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Royal Cornwall Hospital remains under pressure
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
People are being reminded to only go to the Emergency Department at the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCHT) if their condition is life-threatening.
Advice on alternative ways of receiving treatment is available here.
It's been a difficult week for RCHT, which declared a critical incident on Tuesday.
The critical incident status has now been stepped down but the hospital remains under pressure.
Elderly couple claims dream home has defects
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
A Devon couple, who just over a decade ago bought their dream new home for retirement, say they are having to live in temporary accommodation because of what surveyors have called defects with the property.
Maura and Lionel O'Connor, who are in their eighties, say their home has always had problems, but their guarantee has run out and the developer insists it's not to blame.
Major work is being carried out to repair the property funded by insurers, but there are disputes over who is responsible.
The builders and freeholders of the site, McCarthy Contractors South West Limited, strongly deny they're to blame, saying they complied with every building and planning requirement, and are an award winning family company that takes pride in its workmanship.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe accident, from J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter to J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - It's slow on M5 northbound from J30, A376 (Exeter) to J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A380 Devon both ways
A380 Devon both ways severe disruption, at A381 Torquay Road.
A380 Devon - Road closed and queues on A380 South Devon Link Road in both directions in Newton Abbot at Penn Inn Roundabout, because of a police investigation. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slip roads.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Queen's 100th birthday telegram delivered by horse
School garden to boost pupils' mental health
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Richard Lander School in Truro has created a new garden space to help young people with their mental wellbeing.
The Growth Garden has been created by students and staff, thanks to a grant from the lottery-funded mental health programme Headstart Kernow.
The outside space is designed to help students refresh and re-engage between lessons, as well as gain new skills and build friendship groups.
Access to green spaces has been linked to reduced depression, anxiety and stress, as well as physical benefits.
Thomas Orchard misconduct hearing revealed today
BBC Radio Devon
The outcome of a preliminary misconduct hearing relating to the arrest, detention and death of a man who collapsed in custody in Exeter will be made public today.
Thomas Orchard was 32 when he died in 2012.
The office of the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police pleaded guilty to Health and Safety offences.
A hearing looking into the actions of staff was heard in private last month and the results will be made public this afternoon.
In May Devon and Cornwall Police was fined £234,500 for health and safety breaches in relation to a belt used around Mr Orchard's face before he collapsed.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a dry day and, although a little cloudy at times, there will be some longer sunny spells developing.
Light or moderate northwesterly winds will be fresher at times towards the north coast and the far west.
Maximum: 22C (72F)