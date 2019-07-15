BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. 'Concerning' number of cat poisonings in Cornish village

    Adam Durbin

    BBC News Online

    There have been a "concerning" series of unexplained cat deaths in a Cornish village, according to local police.

    The main theory of the deaths is poisoning by anti-freeze, but Devon and Cornwall Police said there is no evidence of a crime having taken place in Gunnislake.

    A police spokesperson said that it was likely the cats have been "exposed to an unexplained source of ethylene glycol, often found in coolant, antifreeze and other such items".

    They have consulted with local vets and are appealing for information.

    The deaths have angered residents.

    Cat
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: What are they doing about it? My grandkids have lost three since November. The only one left is pining away, bald in places. Someone is wicked." from Gunnislake resident
    Gunnislake resident

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    After a fine and sunny morning, it will become increasingly warm, although cloud will soon bubble up and allow a few light showers to develop Monday afternoon.

    Any showers should fade in the evening to leave it dry with mostly clear skies and light winds overnight.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC
