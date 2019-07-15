BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There have been a "concerning" series of unexplained cat deaths in a Cornish\nvillage, according to local police. The main theory of the deaths is poisoning by anti-freeze, but Devon and Cornwall Police said there is no evidence of a crime having taken place in Gunnislake. A police spokesperson said that it was likely the cats have\nbeen "exposed to an unexplained source of ethylene glycol, often found in\ncoolant, antifreeze and other such items". They have consulted with local vets and are\nappealing for information. The deaths have angered residents.
'Concerning' number of cat poisonings in Cornish village
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
