BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There have been a "concerning" series of unexplained cat deaths in a Cornish village, according to local police.

The main theory of the deaths is poisoning by anti-freeze, but Devon and Cornwall Police said there is no evidence of a crime having taken place in Gunnislake.

A police spokesperson said that it was likely the cats have been "exposed to an unexplained source of ethylene glycol, often found in coolant, antifreeze and other such items".

They have consulted with local vets and are appealing for information.

The deaths have angered residents.

