Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Section of coast remains closed after cliff fall death

    BBC Spotlight

    A section of the coast in Cornwall is still closed off following the death of a man in a cliff fall.

    Emergency services were called to Sandymouth beach near Bude at about 12:00 on Tuesday.

    Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Coastguard teams have been on the scene throughout the night and hope for recovery to take place later.

    Sandymouth beach near Bude in north Cornwall
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: A mostly dry and sunny day

    BBC Weather

    It will be a dry morning with some sunny spells, although the sunshine may be rather hazy.

    The afternoon will be cloudier with an increasing chance of showers developing.

    Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Cornwall fishing boat fire: Vessel sinks

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A boat that caught fire, causing two men to be rescued off the coast of Cornwall, has sunk.

    The coastguard was alerted to the blaze at 15:25 on Tuesday and sent two lifeboats and the agency's search and rescue helicopter to the scene, near Land's End.

    The two men on board had abandoned ship and were in a life raft. They were uninjured.

    The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said a lifeboat remains in the area as part of the ongoing monitoring of the boat.

    Boat on fire
    Copyright: TOM WOFFENDEN
Back to top