BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

  Plymouth's Heather Knight 'excited' for Test match

    BBC Spotlight

    Plymouth cricketer Heather Knight will lead out England at Taunton later in an Ashes Test match against Australia.

    The hosts are trailing 6-0 in the multi-format series with four points on offer for winning the Test.

    England lost all three one-day internationals and cannot afford to lose or draw the Test.

    Heather Knight
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: It's now all about going and doing it against the Australians. Keeping it very simple. It's exciting too because it doesn't happen very much for us, test cricket. To play and on my home ground as well...I'm really looking forward to it. from Heather Knight England cricketer
    Heather KnightEngland cricketer

  Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry and sunny with showers

    BBC Weather

    Most of today will be dry with sunny spells, however there will be the chance of a few showers bubbling up at times.

    Feeling a little fresher than Wednesday with a light to moderate westerly wind.

    Maximum temperature: 21C (69F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  Burst water main closes B3303 in Camborne

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    In Camborne, the B3303 is closed in both directions due to flooding caused by a burst water main around The Old Shire Inn.

    South West Water says properties in the TR14 7QG area may have their water supplies disrupted as a result.

    It added there is currently to timescale for when the pipe will be fixed.

    Map of burst main
    Copyright: South West Water
