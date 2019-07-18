BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth cricketer Heather Knight will lead out England at Taunton later in an Ashes Test match against Australia.
The hosts are trailing 6-0 in the multi-format series with four points on offer for winning the Test.
England lost all three one-day internationals and cannot afford to lose or draw the Test.
Quote Message: It's now all about going and doing it against the Australians. Keeping it very simple. It's exciting too because it doesn't happen very much for us, test cricket. To play and on my home ground as well...I'm really looking forward to it. from Heather Knight England cricketer
It's now all about going and doing it against the Australians. Keeping it very simple. It's exciting too because it doesn't happen very much for us, test cricket. To play and on my home ground as well...I'm really looking forward to it.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Dry and sunny with showers
Most of today will be dry with sunny spells, however there will be the chance of a few showers bubbling up at times.
Feeling a little fresher than Wednesday with a light to moderate westerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 21C (69F).
Burst water main closes B3303 in Camborne
In Camborne, the B3303 is closed in both directions due to flooding caused by a burst water main around The Old Shire Inn.
South West Water says properties in the TR14 7QG area may have their water supplies disrupted as a result.
It added there is currently to timescale for when the pipe will be fixed.