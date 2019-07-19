BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Bravery award for officer who dragged man from blaze
A police officer who risked her own life
to save a vulnerable man from a blazing house has won a prestigious Police
Bravery Award.
PC Agata Makowska was named as the South West winner at the national Police Bravery Awards on Thursday, following a reception at Downing Street.
Devon and Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Devon and Cornwall Police
PC Makowska attended reports of an intruder alarm going off at the man's home in Plymouth and arrived to find clouds of black smoke coming from an upstairs window.
The man opened the front door but retreated back inside the house, so PC Makowska rushed in after him.
She found the man slumped, unresponsive, on the stairs, with billowing smoke filling the entire ground floor and staircase.
Knowing that firefighters were eight minutes away, PC Makowska went into the burning house and single-handedly dragged the unconscious man out to safety.
Quote Message: “Not going in, in these circumstances, was not even an option for me. There’s an inscription on the Queen’s Police Medal and it reads very simply, ‘protect my people’, and I feel that this has always been the foundation for all my decisions.” from PC Agata Makowska Devon and Cornwall Police
“Not going in, in these circumstances, was not even an option for me. There’s an inscription on the Queen’s Police Medal and it reads very simply, ‘protect my people’, and I feel that this has always been the foundation for all my decisions.”
John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales said: “PC Makowska demonstrated outstanding courage and dedication, putting the lives of others before her own without a second thought.”
Cyclist has 'life-threatening' injuries after crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A cyclist is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash in St Austell, police have said.
Officers were called to Slades Road at about 17:35 on Thursday.
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to hospital after the crash that also involved a silver Seat Altea.
The driver of the car was uninjured, officers added.
The road was closed for six hours while a full investigation of the scene took place.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
GoogleCopyright: Google
Devon and Cornwall weather: Thundery showers and a fresh breeze
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bravery award for officer who dragged man from blaze
A police officer who risked her own life to save a vulnerable man from a blazing house has won a prestigious Police Bravery Award.
PC Agata Makowska was named as the South West winner at the national Police Bravery Awards on Thursday, following a reception at Downing Street.
PC Makowska attended reports of an intruder alarm going off at the man's home in Plymouth and arrived to find clouds of black smoke coming from an upstairs window.
The man opened the front door but retreated back inside the house, so PC Makowska rushed in after him.
She found the man slumped, unresponsive, on the stairs, with billowing smoke filling the entire ground floor and staircase.
Knowing that firefighters were eight minutes away, PC Makowska went into the burning house and single-handedly dragged the unconscious man out to safety.
John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales said: “PC Makowska demonstrated outstanding courage and dedication, putting the lives of others before her own without a second thought.”
Cyclist has 'life-threatening' injuries after crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A cyclist is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash in St Austell, police have said.
Officers were called to Slades Road at about 17:35 on Thursday.
The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to hospital after the crash that also involved a silver Seat Altea.
The driver of the car was uninjured, officers added.
The road was closed for six hours while a full investigation of the scene took place.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Thundery showers and a fresh breeze
BBC Weather
Friday will be mainly cloudy with rain at times and a brisk south-westerly wind. The rain is likely to be occasionally heavy, perhaps with a rumble of thunder.
The evening will stay cloudy and wet for a time with further outbreaks of rain, some heavy. However, the rain should ease by dawn.
Temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Travel: M5 closed northbound due to large fuel spillage
BBC Radio Devon
The M5 is closed northbound between junction 26 for Wellington and junction 24 for Bridgewater due to a large fuel spillage stretching about eight miles.
There is a diversion route in place via the A38.
Long delays are expected.
Nine teenagers rescued from sea near Salcombe
BBC Spotlight
Nine teenagers have been rescued after drifting out to sea on bodyboards and an inflatable ring near Salcombe in Devon.
Members of the public, who were walking on the cliff path, called 999 on Thursday afternoon to report a number of people in trouble in the water off Steeple Cove.
Salcombe RNLI launched both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats at about 16:30.
The teenagers, who were all aged between 16 and 18 and staying at a campsite in the area, were taken aboard the all-weather boat and brought back to Salcombe Lifeboat Station.
According to an RNLI spokesperson, they were suffering the effects of the cold as they had been in the water for between 30 and 45 minutes, but were otherwise uninjured.
Sixty firefighters tackle St Mabyn barn blaze
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
Sixty firefighters were called to deal with a huge blaze at a farm on the outskirts of St Mabyn in north Cornwall on Thursday.
Emergency services were called at about 19:20 after large explosions were heard in the village and firefighters have spent more than 11 hours on the scene.
The operation has been "scaling down" overnight as "good progress being made" at extinguishing the fire, according to Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Seven fire appliances, three water carriers, an aerial ladder and one high volume pump were initially involved in tacking the fire, which had engulfed two large barns and a tractor.
More than 1000 bales of hay inside the barns were reportedly on fire and roads in the vicinity have been closed for the to allow emergency services the space to work.
All persons were accounted for and no injuries have been reported.