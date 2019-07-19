BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A police officer who risked her own life to save a vulnerable man from a blazing house has won a prestigious Police Bravery Award.

PC Agata Makowska was named as the South West winner at the national Police Bravery Awards on Thursday, following a reception at Downing Street.

PC Makowska attended reports of an intruder alarm going off at the man's home in Plymouth and arrived to find clouds of black smoke coming from an upstairs window.

The man opened the front door but retreated back inside the house, so PC Makowska rushed in after him.

She found the man slumped, unresponsive, on the stairs, with billowing smoke filling the entire ground floor and staircase.

Knowing that firefighters were eight minutes away, PC Makowska went into the burning house and single-handedly dragged the unconscious man out to safety.

Quote Message: “Not going in, in these circumstances, was not even an option for me. There’s an inscription on the Queen’s Police Medal and it reads very simply, ‘protect my people’, and I feel that this has always been the foundation for all my decisions.” from PC Agata Makowska Devon and Cornwall Police “Not going in, in these circumstances, was not even an option for me. There’s an inscription on the Queen’s Police Medal and it reads very simply, ‘protect my people’, and I feel that this has always been the foundation for all my decisions.” PC Agata Makowska Devon and Cornwall Police

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales said: “PC Makowska demonstrated outstanding courage and dedication, putting the lives of others before her own without a second thought.”