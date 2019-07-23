BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard has secured a debate in Westminster later over the decision to release Britain's worst female paedophile, Vanessa George.

George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing 64 children in her care at a Plymouth nursery.

The Parole Board says she isn't a "significant risk" to children and she will be freed in September.

But the MP has described the news as a "kick in the teeth" for Plymouth and is calling for an urgent review of the decision.