BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard has secured a debate in Westminster later over the decision to release Britain's worst female paedophile, Vanessa George. George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing 64 children in her care at a Plymouth nursery. The Parole Board says she isn't a "significant risk" to children and she will be freed in September. But the MP has described the news as a "kick in the teeth" for Plymouth and is calling for an urgent review of the decision.
MP Pollard in Commons debate on releasing child abuser George
Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny before heavy showers
A largely dry Tuesday, with cloud quickly clearing to leave it sunny and very warm for much of the day.
By the evening, some heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west.
Maximum temperature: 24 to 27C (75 to 81F).
High surf warning on north Cornwall coast
Beach goers and surfers in Cornwall are being advised to take extra care on Tuesday because of a warning of high surf.
It is predicted there'll be breaking waves of more than 2m on exposed parts of the north coast.
The advice is only to swim and surf on a beach with lifeguards.