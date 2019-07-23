Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. MP Pollard in Commons debate on releasing child abuser George

    BBC Spotlight

    Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard has secured a debate in Westminster later over the decision to release Britain's worst female paedophile, Vanessa George.

    Vanessa George
    Copyright: Police

    George, 49, was jailed for a minimum of seven years in 2009 for abusing 64 children in her care at a Plymouth nursery.

    The Parole Board says she isn't a "significant risk" to children and she will be freed in September.

    But the MP has described the news as a "kick in the teeth" for Plymouth and is calling for an urgent review of the decision.

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Sunny before heavy showers

    BBC Weather

    A largely dry Tuesday, with cloud quickly clearing to leave it sunny and very warm for much of the day.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    By the evening, some heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west.

    Maximum temperature: 24 to 27C (75 to 81F).

  3. High surf warning on north Cornwall coast

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Beach goers and surfers in Cornwall are being advised to take extra care on Tuesday because of a warning of high surf.

    It is predicted there'll be breaking waves of more than 2m on exposed parts of the north coast.

    The advice is only to swim and surf on a beach with lifeguards.

    Surfer
    Copyright: Andrew Segal
Back to top