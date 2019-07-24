BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new campaign to help young people avoid the dangers of sexting is being launched on Wednesday by Devon and Cornwall Police.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sexting is where youngsters send explicit texts, images or videos of themselves.
But it's illegal for anyone of any age to take, send, receive or share images of anyone under 18 – including selfies.
Police said they wanted to educate young people and their parents about the criminal dangers.
Messages will go out to parents via Facebook and Twitter, and to young people via Instagram.
Quote Message: By educating young people and parents around sexting and the potential consequences of sending these types of images, we are trying to encourage people make better choices and avoid the damaging effects of sending a message and then immediately regretting it. from Supt Matt Lawler Devon and Cornwall Police
Fallen tree closes road
New bid to slash number of empty homes in Cornwall
BBC Spotlight
Efforts are being stepped up to bring nearly 2,800 empty homes in Cornwall back into use.
Nearly 1,000 of them have been empty for more than two years.
Cornwall Council has set a three-year target to reduce the number of properties empty for longer than six months by 500.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Largely dry, sunny and warm
BBC Weather
A largely dry and partly cloudy start, but the odd shower cannot be ruled out through Wednesday morning.
Sunny in the afternoon, and turning very warm again.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
