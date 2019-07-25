Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

All times stated are UK

  1. Devon travel: A38 closure causes 'gridlock'

    A38
    The A38 remains closed in both directions between Chudleigh and Newton Abbot following a serious crash overnight at Drumbridges.

    There are queues northbound back to the A383 at Bickington, while southbound queues stretch back to the junction with Exeter Road.

    There is also congestion on surrounding routes as drivers try to avoid the area, with Chudleigh Knighton currently gridlocked.

    Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route via the A382 at Drumbridges, before joining the A380 to Splatford Split.

  4. Devon travel: A38 closed in both directions

    The A38 between Newton Abbot and Chudleigh is closed in both directions due to a serious crash near Dumbridges.

    Police say it's expected to be closed for some time and motorists are being advised to use the A380 and A382.

