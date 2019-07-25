BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

The A38 remains closed in both directions between Chudleigh and Newton Abbot following a serious crash overnight at Drumbridges.

There are queues northbound back to the A383 at Bickington, while southbound queues stretch back to the junction with Exeter Road.

There is also congestion on surrounding routes as drivers try to avoid the area, with Chudleigh Knighton currently gridlocked.

Motorists are being advised to take an alternative route via the A382 at Drumbridges, before joining the A380 to Splatford Split.