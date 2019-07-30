Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Exeter's electric car charge points set to 'quadruple'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Electric car charge points in Exeter are set to quadruple over the next two years thanks to a new scheme in the city.

    Devon County Council has formed a consortium with two private sector companies to install and operate 150 electric car charge points in the city.

    Currently in Exeter, there are about 30 publicly accessible charge points – and once complete, this project will increase that number by 400%.

    Electric car
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Investigation under way after Launceston hotel fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Fire
    Copyright: BBC

    An investigation is under way after a fire at a hotel in Launceston, a fire service has said.

    The blaze, which started in the roof space of an annex section of the White Hart Hotel on Broad Street, was reported at about 01:50.

    fire
    Copyright: BBC

    Firefighters were able to "quickly" extinguish the blaze with everyone able to get out of the building.

    There were no casualties, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added.

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: An unsettled, rainy day ahead

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A rather unsettled day with heavy showers or longer spells of rain and some thunderstorms expected.

    It will be windy too and the rain will continue this afternoon but will start to clear eastwards.

    Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top