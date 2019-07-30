BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Electric car charge points in Exeter are set to quadruple over the next two years thanks to a new scheme in the city. Devon County Council has formed a consortium with two private sector companies to install and operate 150 electric car charge points in the city. Currently in Exeter, there are about 30 publicly accessible charge points – and once complete, this project will increase that number by 400%.
Investigation under way after Launceston hotel fire
An investigation is under way after a fire at a hotel in Launceston, a fire service has said.
The blaze, which started in the roof space of an annex section of the White Hart Hotel on Broad Street, was reported at about 01:50.
Firefighters were able to "quickly" extinguish the blaze with everyone able to get out of the building.
There were no casualties, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added.
Devon and Cornwall weather: An unsettled, rainy day ahead
A rather unsettled day with heavy showers or longer spells of rain and some thunderstorms expected.
It will be windy too and the rain will continue this afternoon but will start to clear eastwards.
Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).