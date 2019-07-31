BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A centre that provides support and treatment to those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has been forced to temporarily close its new hydrotherapy pool due to a lack of money.

The Merlin MS Centre at Hewas Water near St Austell said there had been a "significant delay" of about seven months on completion of the project and as a result, funds sets aside for running costs were used to get the pool open.

It was officially opened in February by the Countess of Wessex.

Chief Executive of the charity, Alana Timmins, said the decisions was a "heartbreaking" one.

"The running costs are crippling and are putting the charity at severe financial risk, which could impact on other services we provide.

"It is essential that we have the time to raise significant funds from voluntary sources; to seek commercial partnerships and to install a more economical and efficient energy source."

The hydrotherapy pool will close on 12 August for at least six months.