BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A centre that provides support and treatment to those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has been forced to temporarily close its new hydrotherapy pool due to a lack of money.
The Merlin MS Centre at Hewas Water near St Austell said there had been a "significant delay" of about seven months on completion of the project and as a result, funds sets aside for running costs were used to get the pool open.
It was officially opened in February by the Countess of Wessex.
GoogleCopyright: Google
Chief Executive of the charity, Alana Timmins, said the decisions was a "heartbreaking" one.
"The running costs are crippling and are putting the charity at severe financial risk, which could impact on other services we provide.
"It is essential that we have the time to raise significant funds from voluntary sources; to seek commercial partnerships and to install a more economical and efficient energy source."
The hydrotherapy pool will close on 12 August for at least six months.
Man forced to leave home due to 'lethal' sewage problem
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
MS centre closes pool due to lack of money
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A centre that provides support and treatment to those living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has been forced to temporarily close its new hydrotherapy pool due to a lack of money.
The Merlin MS Centre at Hewas Water near St Austell said there had been a "significant delay" of about seven months on completion of the project and as a result, funds sets aside for running costs were used to get the pool open.
It was officially opened in February by the Countess of Wessex.
Chief Executive of the charity, Alana Timmins, said the decisions was a "heartbreaking" one.
"The running costs are crippling and are putting the charity at severe financial risk, which could impact on other services we provide.
"It is essential that we have the time to raise significant funds from voluntary sources; to seek commercial partnerships and to install a more economical and efficient energy source."
The hydrotherapy pool will close on 12 August for at least six months.
Man forced to leave home due to 'lethal' sewage problem
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man from south-east Cornwall says an ongoing problem with sewage in his sheltered accommodation is making his life miserable.
Ben from Liskeard lives in a Cornwall Housing property and claims the issue was reported to the association in September.
He says 10 months on, the issue still hasn't been resolved - despite Cornwall Housing saying it has.
Ben says the smell has got so bad he's had no choice but to leave his home.
In a statement, Cornwall Housing said: "We have recently completed the necessary, external works. There were initial delays as we had difficulty contacting the tenant."
Charity urges people to record Cornish roadkill sightings
Karen Stuart
BBC Radio Cornwall
A wildlife charity is urging people to record the number of animals they spot on Cornwall's roads as part of an annual survey.
People’s Trust for Endangered Species is asking volunteers to record sightings of mammals - dead or alive.
The data collected helps conservationists to see changing population trends and identify where conservation action is needed most and for which species.
The charity says although no-one likes to see roadkill, recording sightings every year shows how wild mammals are faring.
Exmoor rangers mark World Ranger Day
BBC Radio Devon
It's World Ranger Day and Exmoor National Park rangers are celebrating the life’s work of Jim Collins – who in 1963 became Exmoor’s first ranger.
His achievements included establishing some of the first waymarked rights of way and permissive routes on Exmoor.
A new waymarked circular route on North Hill naming one of his favourite walks "Jim’s Path" will be unveiled as part of the celebration.
The event itself is not open to the public, but an exhibition in celebration of Jim’s life will later go on display at the Dunster National Park Centre.
Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Torquay
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man was taken to hospital after being injured in a crash in Torquay, police have said.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 21:05 on Tuesday on the A379 Teignmouth Road.
On arrival, the silver Ford Fiesta was empty, officers added.
A man was found nearby and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Showers possible
BBC Weather
Cloud will be rather extensive and a scattering of showers is possible.
However, there should still be some lengthy dry spells and some occasional brighter interludes.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Three caravans set alight in suspected arson attack
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
It's believed three disused caravans were deliberately set alight on a farm in Cornwall on Tuesday night.
Crews were called to United Downs in St Day at about 23:15.
Arson is the expected cause and police have been informed, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.