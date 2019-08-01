BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Yachtsman rescues 'intoxicated' person from water

    Dick Straughan

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A yachtsman has rescued a person believed to be "intoxicated" from a river in the early hours.

    He rescued the person before the emergency services arrived.

    The Falmouth Inshore Lifeboat was launched shortly after 04:00 after reports of a person in the water near Malpas, who was believed to have been intoxicated.

    Falmouth Coastguard said the person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

  3. Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloud will clear for sunshine

    BBC Weather

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    First thing there will be fairly extensive areas of low cloud, but as the day continues the cloud will clear with spells of sunshine.

    It should remain dry throughout, but the odd shower is still possible.

    Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F)

