BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A yachtsman has rescued a person believed to be "intoxicated" from a river in the early hours.

He rescued the person before the emergency services arrived.

The Falmouth Inshore Lifeboat was launched shortly after 04:00 after reports of a person in the water near Malpas, who was believed to have been intoxicated.

Falmouth Coastguard said the person was taken to hospital as a precaution.