BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Royal Navy is urging drone operators to be aware of the no-fly zones at RNAS Culdrose and the surrounding area where low flying aircraft operate. Lt Cdr Ian Fitter says the massive surge in popularity of drones in the UK has prompted a new awareness campaign. He says the air station has experienced a few incidents and wants people to consider the risks posed to aircraft when drones are launched into the sky. Gatwick airport: How can a drone cause so much chaos?
Navy urges drone users to avoid no-fly zones
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cafe kitchen damaged by fire and smoke in grill blaze
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
An accidental fire in a Plymouth cafe has caused severe smoke and fire damage to the kitchen.
Firefighters were called to Goodbody's Cafe on Thursday following a blaze involving the grill.
The blaze also left smoke damage to the rest of the cafe.
Cyclist in critical condition after fall
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A female cyclist has a serious head injury after falling from her bike.
Following the fall in Perranporth on Thursday, she was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Police closed the road for further examination.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Heligan shows off whopping 'Italian Stallion' cucumber
BBC Radio Cornwall
A giant cucumber measuring a whopping 2ft 7in long has been nicknamed "The Italian Stallion" by staff at The Lost Gardens of Heligan.
The Tortarello Barese cucumber also boasts a 25cm circumference.
And the secret to Heligan's growing success? Gardener Dina says she sings Pavarotti to the Italian fruit each day.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Mist clearing for sunny spells
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
First thing there will be some mist which will clear to leave a dry day with some decent sunny spells.
There is a risk of some isolated showers, but for most, it will be dry with light winds.
Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).