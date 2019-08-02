BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Royal Navy is urging drone operators to be aware of the no-fly zones at RNAS Culdrose and the surrounding area where low flying aircraft operate.

Lt Cdr Ian Fitter says the massive surge in popularity of drones in the UK has prompted a new awareness campaign.

He says the air station has experienced a few incidents and wants people to consider the risks posed to aircraft when drones are launched into the sky.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

