BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  2. Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on A30

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A man was taken to hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries" after being hit by a car on the A30, police have said.

    It happened at about 01:00 on Saturday near Penzance.

    The man is currently in a "stable" condition, officers added. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

    Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

  3. 'I thought the whale was going to land on top of my kayak'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Humpback whale
    Copyright: Rupert Kirkwood

    A man who spotted and filmed a humpback whale off the coast of Cornwall, said he was worried the whale would jump out of the water and "land right on top of my kayak".

    Rupert Kirkwood was kayaking off Penzance last Thursday when he spotted the creature.

    A local boat tour company - which also witnessed the encounter - said it was "the first prolonged feeding activity we have seen on a trip".

    Mr Kirkwood said in 15 years of kayaking, he'd never seen anything quite like it...

    Video content

    Video caption: The humpback whale was lunge-feeding in the waters off Penzance

  4. Two arrested after 'serious' assault in Holsworthy

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Two men were arrested after a "serious assault" in Holsworthy.

    It happened on Fore Street at about 00:00 on Saturday.

    The two men were found close to the scene and remain in police custody, officers added.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

  5. Royal Cornwall Hospital to get almost £100m cash boost

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    The Royal Cornwall Hospital is set to receive £99.9m for a new women's and children's unit.

    The money will come from extra government funding for NHS frontline services which was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday.

    Last month, a "critical incident" was declared at the hospital near Truro as it was struggling to cope with "extreme pressure" on its services.

    Royal Cornwall Hospital
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: The vital investment in this new centre will ensure more women, children and babies living in Cornwall are receiving the best possible care, and hardworking staff have access to fantastic new facilities. from Boris Johnson Prime Minister
    Boris JohnsonPrime Minister
