BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police will be trialling mobile fingerprint readers which will allow officers to check the identity of suspects while on patrol.
The force said the technology will
help catch more criminals, especially those who seek to evade the police by
providing false details.
Using both national and local databases the fingerprint readers can confirm the identity of a suspect within 30 seconds.
The introduction of equipment like the fingerprint readers has a profound effect on our front-line officers. It helps them to identify suspects on the street, to reduce the demand as well as securing them more time on the streets to keep the public safe.
Police search for missing woman
Police are appealing for information for a vulnerable woman missing from south Devon.
Louise Groom was last seen at about 17:45 on Monday in Dartmouth town centre.
She was last seen wearing a pink and mauve dress, peach sandals, and carrying a blue and white striped bag.
Man rescued from cliff by helicopter
A man who got stuck on a cliff ledge has had to be rescued by helicopter.
He was winched to safety from Matthew's Point, Blackpool Sands, in south Devon on Monday afternoon.
The terrain was "too difficult" for a safe rescue by foot Dartmouth Coastguard Search and Rescue Team told the BBC.
The casualty was unharmed and reunited with his family.
Hospital in highest alert state with five-hour A&E wait
Hospital in highest alert state with five-hour A&E wait
Plymouth's Derriford Hospital has declared OPEL 4 - it's highest state of alert as it suffers from extreme pressures.
The alert has been caused by a delay in freeing up beds resulting in people not moving through the hospital as quickly as normal.
The wait time in the A&E Department was about five hours on Monday night. Bosses declared the alert at 15:00 on Monday.