BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornwall's Boardmasters music festival has been cancelled due to warnings of severe weather conditions.

The three-day event headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals, was to take place in Newquay, Cornwall, this weekend.

However, organisers pulled the plug due to "forecasted severe weather conditions", they said.

The music event, due at Watergate Bay, is not due to start until Friday, but people have been already making their way to Newquay for it.

However, the five-day surfing side of event, due to start at nearby Fistral beach on Wednesday, is due to go ahead, the BBC's Fiona Lamdin reports.

