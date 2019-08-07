Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Boardmasters: Weather safety fears cancel music festival

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Cornwall's Boardmasters music festival has been cancelled due to warnings of severe weather conditions.

    The three-day event headlined by the Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals, was to take place in Newquay, Cornwall, this weekend.

    However, organisers pulled the plug due to "forecasted severe weather conditions", they said.

    The music event, due at Watergate Bay, is not due to start until Friday, but people have been already making their way to Newquay for it.

    However, the five-day surfing side of event, due to start at nearby Fistral beach on Wednesday, is due to go ahead, the BBC's Fiona Lamdin reports.

    Find out the latest here.

    Boardmasters festival. Pic: Boardmasters/Alex Rawson
    Copyright: Boardmasters/Alex Rawson
Back to top