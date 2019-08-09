BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Seafront trading has been closed in Sidmouth for safety reasons. East Devon District Council announced the trading location would be closed for Friday after considering the extreme weather warnings in place. The 60 trading pitches on the Esplanade are organised and managed by the council and emails and letters have been sent to each trader, making them aware of the situation.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Seafront trading closed amid severe weather warnings
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Seafront trading has been closed in Sidmouth for safety reasons.
East Devon District Council announced the trading location would be closed for Friday after considering the extreme weather warnings in place.
The 60 trading pitches on the Esplanade are organised and managed by the council and emails and letters have been sent to each trader, making them aware of the situation.
Homes shake as Cornwall hit by earthquake
One Twitter user reporting feeling the "whole house" tremble as a result of the earthquake.Read more
Public urged to avoid a cracked cliff
BBC Spotlight
Coastguards are warning people to stay away from a beach in Cornwall after a crack opened up in the cliffs.
The area around Whipsderry Beach, at Porth near Newquay, was sealed off on Thursday evening after debris fell down onto the beach.
People are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.
Cornwall and Devon weather: Showery and windy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a showery day, with some showers being heavy and thundery at times.
Winds will continue to strengthen to be strong, occasionally gale force by the afternoon, with gusts of over 50mph in places.
The yellow weather warning remains in place for rain from 00:00 to 23:59 on Friday.
A further yellow weather warning will be valid from 15:00 to 23:59 for wind.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (66 to 70 F)