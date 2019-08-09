BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Seafront trading closed amid severe weather warnings

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Seafront trading has been closed in Sidmouth for safety reasons.

    East Devon District Council announced the trading location would be closed for Friday after considering the extreme weather warnings in place.

    The 60 trading pitches on the Esplanade are organised and managed by the council and emails and letters have been sent to each trader, making them aware of the situation.

  3. Public urged to avoid a cracked cliff

    BBC Spotlight

    Coastguards are warning people to stay away from a beach in Cornwall after a crack opened up in the cliffs.

    The area around Whipsderry Beach, at Porth near Newquay, was sealed off on Thursday evening after debris fell down onto the beach.

    People are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

  4. Cornwall and Devon weather: Showery and windy

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be a showery day, with some showers being heavy and thundery at times.

    Winds will continue to strengthen to be strong, occasionally gale force by the afternoon, with gusts of over 50mph in places.

    The yellow weather warning remains in place for rain from 00:00 to 23:59 on Friday.

    A further yellow weather warning will be valid from 15:00 to 23:59 for wind.

    Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (66 to 70 F)

