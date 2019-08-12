BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Organisers of the cancelled Boardmasters festival say it was set to be the "best yet".

"It’s a very surreal feeling to be taking it down", they said in a post and reiterated that it was the right decision to cancel.

"On Tuesday we received details of worsening weather, with 60mph (gale force 10) gusts of winds forecasted from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning," they said.

"High winds are extremely dangerous at festivals.

"Temporary structures are simply not able to withstand sustained levels of high winds... it was clear the risk was too severe and the show could not run."

They added: "We couldn’t risk your safety. It was a devastating decision to make, with the festival built and looking amazing, and was not one we made lightly."

Anyone who purchased tickets via the Boardmasters website and official ticket sellers will receive a refund in full for the face value of their ticket, said the organisers.