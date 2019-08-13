BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman in St Austell.

The force said the incident took place at about 02:00 on Sunday in the Cemetery Park, High Cross Street.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, who is being supported by specialist officers, was sexually assaulted by a man who was not believed to be known to her.

Det Insp Daniel Massey said: “Both the victim and suspect were on foot at the time of the incident.

"Local officers have been carrying out a number of inquires, since this allegation was first reported to us, including CCTV and house to house inquires, in order to identify the suspect.

”I’d also like to reassure the public that this matter is currently being treated as an isolated incident."

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/072206/19.