BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Catholic Church says it will continue to apply for planning permission for 25 houses on land it owns in Mullion on the Lizard.
Campaigners have offered to buy the field on the edge of the village to keep it for agricultural use but the church says it has a duty to use the surplus land to realise its charitable aims to help poor and vulnerable people.
Margaret Moakes, who lives in Mullion, is worried about the number of new homes being planned across the county.
Man in serious condition after being trapped under digger
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been airlifted to hospital after getting trapped underneath a digger he was driving in south Devon.
The vehicle overturned in a field in East Prawle just after 20:30 on Monday.
Firefighters from Kingsbridge, Dartmouth and Exeter had to cut the man free from the 12-tonne vehicle, getting him out by 22:15 and taking him to hospital in Plymouth.
He remains in hospital in a serious condition, emergency services have said.
Police hunt St Austell sex attacker
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman in St Austell.
The force said the incident took place at about 02:00 on Sunday in the Cemetery Park, High Cross Street.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, who is being supported by specialist officers, was sexually assaulted by a man who was not believed to be known to her.
Det Insp Daniel Massey said: “Both the victim and suspect were on foot at the time of the incident.
"Local officers have been carrying out a number of inquires, since this allegation was first reported to us, including CCTV and house to house inquires, in order to identify the suspect.
”I’d also like to reassure the public that this matter is currently being treated as an isolated incident."
Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/072206/19.
