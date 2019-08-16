BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Hooker Sam, who plays his club rugby for Cornish Pirates, is in line to make his World Cup debut, while older brother Josh, who plays in the back line for Newcastle Falcons, will step out for his second major tournament after making two appearances in 2015.
The pair will take part in a 10-day training camp before flying to New Zealand to play their final warm-up match against Tonga on the 31 August.
Matavesi brothers named in Fiji Rugby World Cup squad
Cornish brothers Josh and Sam Matavesi have been named in the Fiji squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.
Devon travel: Cooking oil spillage blocks A38
A38 northbound closed
The A38 around South Brent heading towards Exeter is blocked due to an accident.
Traffic is building up and emergency services are on the scene.
Thanks to HGV driver Jay Leake for the picture below.
Premature twins were born at less than 23 weeks
The parents of the boys, now aged one, visit search and rescue crews and medics who saved their lives.Read more
House of Fraser Exeter to close in November
BBC Spotlight
One of Exeter's biggest and best known department stores is to close at the end of the year.
The troubled House of Fraser chain had originally planned to shut its landmark building on the city's High Street in January, but it was saved at the last minute.
It has now been confirmed the store will close permanently in November.
Plans have been submitted to replace it with a hotel.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Yellow warning for rain
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Today will be generally cloudy and, although many places will be dry initially, outbreaks of showery rain will become more persistent throughout the morning and also heavy at times.
Cloud will lower to cover high ground and southwesterly winds will become strong to near gale force.
Maximum temperature:16 to 19C (61 to 66F)