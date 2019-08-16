BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornish brothers Josh and Sam Matavesi have been named in the Fiji squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup .

Hooker Sam, who plays his club rugby for Cornish Pirates, is in line to make his World Cup debut, while older brother Josh, who plays in the back line for Newcastle Falcons, will step out for his second major tournament after making two appearances in 2015.

The pair will take part in a 10-day training camp before flying to New Zealand to play their final warm-up match against Tonga on the 31 August.