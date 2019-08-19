BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Monday will see some scattered showers and spells of sunshine. Some of these showers may be heavy and possibly thundery before becoming increasing isolated towards the evening. There will be moderate or fresh winds from the west or northwest and some stronger winds around the coast and within the showers. Maximum temperature: 15C to 18C.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Showers and sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
