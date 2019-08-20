BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The fire service has said it suspects a van which was on fire on a main road was the result of arson. A fire crew from Bodmin attended the incident at around 21:20 on Monday on the A30 at the Innis Downs roundabout. The police have been informed. The fire service used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Van fire 'suspected arson attack'
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Tuesday will remain dry for many places with spells of sunshine.
Some cloud will build at times and there will also be a few scattered showers.
There will be light or moderate west or northwesterly winds which will turn towards the south west by the end of the day.
Maximum temperature: 16C to 19C.