BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Van fire 'suspected arson attack'

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    The fire service has said it suspects a van which was on fire on a main road was the result of arson.

    A fire crew from Bodmin attended the incident at around 21:20 on Monday on the A30 at the Innis Downs roundabout.

    The police have been informed.

    The fire service used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

  2. Devon and Cornwall weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Tuesday will remain dry for many places with spells of sunshine.

    Some cloud will build at times and there will also be a few scattered showers.

    There will be light or moderate west or northwesterly winds which will turn towards the south west by the end of the day.

    Maximum temperature: 16C to 19C.

