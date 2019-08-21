BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Dartmoor National Park ranger is urging visitors to think carefully before setting up disposable barbecues on the moor.

Bill Allen deals with the consequences of disposable barbecues on a daily basis and said that, while they weren't banned on Dartmoor, there could be serious consequences when they were used irresponsibly.

According to Mr Allen, when used improperly, foil barbecues did damage that goes beyond the "unsightly", as the damage could cause soil near rivers to "wash away".

BBC Copyright: BBC