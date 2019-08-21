BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Dartmoor National Park ranger is urging visitors to think carefully before setting up disposable barbecues on the moor.
Bill Allen deals with the consequences of disposable barbecues on a daily basis and said that, while they weren't banned on Dartmoor, there could be serious consequences when they were used irresponsibly.
According to Mr Allen, when used improperly, foil barbecues did damage that goes beyond the "unsightly", as the damage could cause soil near rivers to "wash away".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Quote Message: If they're place on the ground, even with the wire stand, they do actually burn the vegetation ... If you're on a riverside site, if you think about that loss of vegetation, and then in the winter the river level rises. I've actually seen areas where at least two or three tonnes of material have been lost and it's directly as a result of a foil barbecue." from Bill Allen Dartmoor National Park Ranger
If they're place on the ground, even with the wire stand, they do actually burn the vegetation ... If you're on a riverside site, if you think about that loss of vegetation, and then in the winter the river level rises. I've actually seen areas where at least two or three tonnes of material have been lost and it's directly as a result of a foil barbecue."
The research concludes that, without a significant increase in government support, some farms could struggle to survive leaving the EU without a deal.
However, the government has said it will provide support to boost some sectors in the "unlikely event" it's required.
Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food - and Cornwall MP - George Eustice said that, if tariffs were imposed, the government was "looking at supporting" the farming industry to "offset" the impacts of leaving without an agreement.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described leaving the EU as an "historic opportunity" to introduce new schemes to support the industry.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Disposable barbecues 'cause Dartmoor soil to wash away'
BBC Radio Devon
A Dartmoor National Park ranger is urging visitors to think carefully before setting up disposable barbecues on the moor.
Bill Allen deals with the consequences of disposable barbecues on a daily basis and said that, while they weren't banned on Dartmoor, there could be serious consequences when they were used irresponsibly.
According to Mr Allen, when used improperly, foil barbecues did damage that goes beyond the "unsightly", as the damage could cause soil near rivers to "wash away".
South West weather: Dry, bright and sunny
BBC Weather
A good deal of dry and bright weather with sunny spells on Wednesday, although a scattering of light showers or spots of rain also seems likely.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
Devon:
Cornwall:
Government 'to offset' impact of no-deal Brexit on farming
BBC Spotlight
A no-deal Brexit could cost the farming industry £850m a year in lost profits as a whole, according to new research conducted by farm business consultants Andersons.
The research concludes that, without a significant increase in government support, some farms could struggle to survive leaving the EU without a deal.
However, the government has said it will provide support to boost some sectors in the "unlikely event" it's required.
Minister of State for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food - and Cornwall MP - George Eustice said that, if tariffs were imposed, the government was "looking at supporting" the farming industry to "offset" the impacts of leaving without an agreement.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described leaving the EU as an "historic opportunity" to introduce new schemes to support the industry.