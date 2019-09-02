BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Businesses on Dartmoor say the closure of one of the main arterial roads across the moor will kill trade.

The B3357 between Two Bridges and Dartmeet will be closed intermittently for the next three weeks between Dartmeet and Poundsgate.

Devon County Council said it's trying to minimise disruption and didn't want to do the work in the summer because the roads are too busy, and in the winter it's too cold.

It said it also consulted before going ahead.

A 35-mile diversion will be in place, but Pete Hamill, landlord of the Tavistock Inn, said people "simply won't come".

Google Copyright: Google