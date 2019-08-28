BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The A30 in Devon is blocked in both directions between Cheriton Bishop and Fingle Glen due to an overturned lorry and caravan. Traffic is queueing.
Rojas Alvarez re-joins Cornish Pirates
Cornish Pirates' former Argentina fly-half Javier Rojas Alvarez signs a new one-year contract.Read more
Devon travel: A30 blocked by overturned lorry and caravan
What to do with your inflatable when it goes pop
One coastal charity says it collected 500 abandoned inflatables in just one village this summer.Read more
Former Torquay Conservative Club to be converted into homes
A former Conservative Club is to be turned into three homes near Torquay town centre.
Torbay planners gave permission for the conversion of the former Torwood Conservative Club in Parkhill Road.
Councillors welcomed the scheme for new homes at the disused building in the Torquay Harbour Conservation Area which had been attracting anti-social behaviour.
The application was from Wellswood Conservative councillor and planning committee member James O’Dwyer, who left the meeting while it was considered.
Lorry fire in Cornish village
Firefighters were called to a lorry on fire in Kelly Bray on Tuesday morning.
A crew from Callington and one from Liskeard used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
Police were called to the scene at 10.20 and the road between the A390 and the A38 was closed.
The footage was captured by Bob Dalton.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Starting wet, improving later
A tale of two halves on Wednesday, with wet and cloudy conditions in the morning being replaced by drier and brighter conditions later.
A fresher feel.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).