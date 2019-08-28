BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former Conservative Club is to be turned into three homes near Torquay town centre.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Torbay planners gave permission for the conversion of the former Torwood Conservative Club in Parkhill Road.

Councillors welcomed the scheme for new homes at the disused building in the Torquay Harbour Conservation Area which had been attracting anti-social behaviour.

The application was from Wellswood Conservative councillor and planning committee member James O’Dwyer, who left the meeting while it was considered.