Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  4. Former Torquay Conservative Club to be converted into homes

    Ed Oldfield

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    A former Conservative Club is to be turned into three homes near Torquay town centre.

    Torwood
    Copyright: BBC

    Torbay planners gave permission for the conversion of the former Torwood Conservative Club in Parkhill Road.

    Councillors welcomed the scheme for new homes at the disused building in the Torquay Harbour Conservation Area which had been attracting anti-social behaviour.

    The application was from Wellswood Conservative councillor and planning committee member James O’Dwyer, who left the meeting while it was considered.

  5. Lorry fire in Cornish village

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Video content

    Video caption: A lorry caught fire in Kelly Bray on Monday morning.

    Firefighters were called to a lorry on fire in Kelly Bray on Tuesday morning.

    A crew from Callington and one from Liskeard used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

    Police were called to the scene at 10.20 and the road between the A390 and the A38 was closed.

    The footage was captured by Bob Dalton.

  6. Devon and Cornwall weather: Starting wet, improving later

    BBC Weather

    A tale of two halves on Wednesday, with wet and cloudy conditions in the morning being replaced by drier and brighter conditions later.

    A fresher feel.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Back to top