BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A bright and breezy day is expected with some good spells of sunshine. Most places will stay dry, with only a very low risk of the odd isolated and light shower. Maximum Temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F)
Devon and Cornwall weather: Bright and breezy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A38 traffic jams after pick-up crashes through central reservation
BBC News Travel
Traffic on the A38 near Rattery is backing up after a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.
Police said the pick-up crossed the central reservation into the Plymouth-bound carriageway.
The man who was driving the pick-up is injured but not seriously say officers. The condition of those in the car is not known.
The outside lane is closed on both carriageways.