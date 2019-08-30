Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Devon and Cornwall weather: Bright and breezy

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A bright and breezy day is expected with some good spells of sunshine.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Most places will stay dry, with only a very low risk of the odd isolated and light shower.

    Maximum Temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F)

  2. A38 traffic jams after pick-up crashes through central reservation

    BBC News Travel

    Traffic on the A38 near Rattery is backing up after a crash between a car and a pick-up truck.

    Police said the pick-up crossed the central reservation into the Plymouth-bound carriageway.

    The man who was driving the pick-up is injured but not seriously say officers. The condition of those in the car is not known.

    The outside lane is closed on both carriageways.

    View more on twitter
Back to top