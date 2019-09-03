BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An 18-year-old man is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash on the A30 in Cornwall, police have said.

Officers were called to the single carriageway north east of the Chiverton Cross roundabout at the junction that leads to the A390 to Truro at about 23:15 on Monday.

The red car the man was driving was involved in a crash with a white panel van.

He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a "critical condition", officers said.

The road was shut for more than six hours while investigation work took place. It has since reopened.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses.