BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Parents in East Devon say they fear for the safety of their children after being told they have to walk nearly three miles to school on an unlit country track going through farm yards. They say the route is dangerous and transport should be provided for the journey from Black Horse to Clyst Vale Community College near Exeter. Devon County Council maintains the route is safe.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Parents' anger at 'dangerous' walk to school
BBC Spotlight
Parents in East Devon say they fear for the safety of their children after being told they have to walk nearly three miles to school on an unlit country track going through farm yards.
They say the route is dangerous and transport should be provided for the journey from Black Horse to Clyst Vale Community College near Exeter.
Devon County Council maintains the route is safe.
Devon travel: Tractor crash blocks A379 Kingsbridge
BBC Radio Devon
In Kingsbridge, the A379 Cookworthy Road is blocked in both directions near South Hams Hospital due to an overturned tractor trailer carrying hay bales.
Police said the road was "impassable" and drivers should go via Sorley Cross and "expect delays".
Protest against Paignton fire cuts
BBC Spotlight
Campaigners will protest on Tuesday at plans to reduce night-time staffing at Paignton Fire Station.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is consulting on plans for widespread cuts to services in the two counties.
Managers said it was because incidents had decreased by more than a third and they needed to bring an out-dated service "into the 21st Century".
Man, 18, 'critical' in hospital after crash on A30
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a crash on the A30 in Cornwall, police have said.
Officers were called to the single carriageway north east of the Chiverton Cross roundabout at the junction that leads to the A390 to Truro at about 23:15 on Monday.
The red car the man was driving was involved in a crash with a white panel van.
He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a "critical condition", officers said.
The road was shut for more than six hours while investigation work took place. It has since reopened.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloudy with bright spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It'll be quite cloudy at times with a few scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle possible.
However, there should also be some brighter periods with the sun breaking through - with the best of the sunshine likely towards the south coast.
Light or moderate southwesterly winds will become fresher around the coast too.
Max temperature: 19C (66F).
A cloudy but pretty start to the day in Topsham
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to Alan O for sharing this early morning picture of the sky over Topsham.
Although cloudy at times throughout the day, there will be some sunshine too.
If you have pictures to share, please email us.