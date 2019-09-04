BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The mother of a Cornish school boy who wants to raise awareness of climate change on his first day says she supports his decision.

Eleven-year-old Archie, who has Asperger's syndrome, will be starting secondary school on Wednesday morning and is swapping his blue jumper for green.

His mum, Hatty, said she had also provided the correct uniform for Archie and was nervous about his decision, but added that people needed to take supporting the environment seriously.