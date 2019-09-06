BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Glasses case full of 'drugs' found near GP surgery
A glasses case has been handed into police in Falmouth containing what appears to be a large quantity of drugs.
Falmouth and Helston Police jokingly posted on Facebook: "Glasses case found near Trescobeas Surgery in Falmouth. If you recognise the contents as yours, you're welcome to come to Falmouth Police Station and we'd be happy to see you".
Officers added the contents have not been tested but "there's a quantity of blue pills, some rock-like substances and small crystal looking substances".
A new 100-mile walking route around the edge of Dartmoor is hoped to be completed by the end of the year.
The circular 'Dartmoor Way' will follow quiet paths and lanes, linking the moor's villages and towns.
This weekend, the Devon Ramblers Association celebrates its 50th anniversary and will handover a cheque for £500 towards the new route.
Quote Message: We're going to do the official launch on the spring bank holiday next year. But when signing is completed which will be in October or November, it's really open for business. from George Coles Dartmoor Way
We're going to do the official launch on the spring bank holiday next year. But when signing is completed which will be in October or November, it's really open for business.
Navy ship with Cornish crew rescues hurricane-hit children
Temporary two-ferry service at Torpoint for repairs
Navy ship with Cornish crew rescues hurricane-hit children
A Royal Navy helicopter crew flying from RFA Mounts Bay has rescued three children and a British citizen trapped beneath rubble for several days after Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas.
The Wildcat helicopter was flying over Great Abaco Island to assess damage when its crew were suddenly requested to evacuate a casualty from Elbow Cay.
They were removed from the rubble and brought back to the ship to be treated by the team of Royal Navy medics onboard.
The Wildcat also evacuated a woman, her two children and a baby.
They were then provided with emergency medication before being airlifted to the capital, Nassau.
The RFA Mounts Bay crew, which includes eight personnel from RNAS Culdrose near Helston, have also delivered shelter kits, ration packs and water.
The Wildcat will also be airlifting relief to outlying cut off communities.
Fire breaks out in Devon pub kitchen
A pub kitchen in south Devon has been severely damaged by fire which broke out late on Thursday night.
Three fire appliances from Torquay and Teignmouth attended the blaze at the Thatched Tavern in Maidencombe at about 23:15
The gas board was called after a pipe was fractured during the blaze.
Half of the ground floor of the pub was also damaged.
Village 'fed up' with water supply issues
People living in a rural village in south Devon have said they're "absolutely fed up" with their water being continually cut off.
The problems with water supply in Ashcombe, between Teignmouth and Exeter, have been going on for the last four years.
The latest outage was on Thursday - the third in the last month.
South West Water has apologised and said it's investing in improvements.
South West weather: Outbreaks of rain and drizzle
A dry start, however later some outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected.
Perhaps a few spots of rain into the evening, thereafter a dry night will follow with fairly lengthy clear spell - winds will ease too.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
