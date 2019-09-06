BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A glasses case has been handed into police in Falmouth containing what appears to be a large quantity of drugs.

Falmouth and Helston Police jokingly posted on Facebook: "Glasses case found near Trescobeas Surgery in Falmouth. If you recognise the contents as yours, you're welcome to come to Falmouth Police Station and we'd be happy to see you".

Officers added the contents have not been tested but "there's a quantity of blue pills, some rock-like substances and small crystal looking substances".