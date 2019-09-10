BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A group of teenagers in Exeter have said they do not feel safe at their local skate park, so they are campaigning for an indoor space to skate.
The youngsters said they feel intimidated by drug dealing and thefts at the Flowerpot Skate Park.
Exeter City Council said it is considering ways to help tackle the anti-social issues.
Jacob, 14, has started an online campaign for an indoor venue.
Motorcycle fire was 'deliberate'
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A motorcycle was damaged by a fire that was started deliberately, the fire service says.
Numerous calls were received about a fire at Seaton Place, Plymouth at 22:51 on Monday.
A fire engine from Camels Head attended the incident.
First Sikh Plymouth councillor resigns from Labour
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
Plymouth's first Sikh city councillor has resigned from the Labour Party.
Chaz Singh said his membership was no longer compatible with his faith but he has not explained any further.
A South West Labour spokesman said the party had not been provided with any details to support his claim.
Plymouth's Labour MP, Luke Pollard, tweeted calling for the councillor, first elected in 2011, to resign and trigger a by-election in the Drake ward "because I have a long standing belief that when someone leaves or defects from the party they were elected to serve, they should put their decision to the people".
Mr Singh responded on Twitter that he would "carry on serving the people of Drake" as "independent, hard-working councillor".
'Deliberately' started fire destroyed timber outbuilding
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Fire crews from Newton Abbot and Torquay were mobilised to the fire in a wheelie bin that had spread to a timber outbuilding and had started to affect a terraced property.
Two people seriously injured after two-car crash
BBC Spotlight
Two people remain in hospital with serious injuries after a road accident between Bodmin and Wadebridge.
The incident happened at about 18:30 on Monday on the A389 and involved two cars.
Both victims are at Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for some time.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Rain clearing for sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be a cloudy start to Tuesday with a few isolated showers.
However, the showers will die away during the morning and it will become dry and brighter from the west with longer spells of sunshine developing.
Moderate or fresh northerly winds will slowly ease and turn to the northwest.
Maximum temperature: 15C to 19C.