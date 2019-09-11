BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth council considers shorter school summer holidays
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
The timing of school holidays in Plymouth could be changed so children get a shorter holiday in the summer and a week added later in the year.
Parents are being consulted on the proposed changes to term times, which the city council says will provide a potential two weeks of holiday for families when they're less expensive.
The point when prosecutions for unauthorised absence would be triggered could also be increased from four days to five-and-a-half days.
Quote Message: I think having to work together with people to try and strike the balance between having an affordable holiday - which is obviously good for children and young people and their development - and being in school to learn." from Jon Taylor Plymouth City Council
I think having to work together with people to try and strike the balance between having an affordable holiday - which is obviously good for children and young people and their development - and being in school to learn."
Custody staffing and overtime required 'improvement'
Sexual grooming crimes in Devon and Cornwall have almost doubled with record numbers of children being targeted on social media, according to police.
More than 100 offences were recorded across the two counties last year whereas the previous year it was about 50.
Officers said many of the victims were under the age of 11.
The NSPCC said social media platform Instagram is especially being used to target children.
It added it wants the government to bring in new laws to make accounts more private and stop online grooming.
Report into police custody finds 'gaps' in data
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
An unannounced inspection of the running of police custody suites in Devon and Cornwall has been released, concluding the force was "generally delivering good outcomes for detainees".
However, the report did outline a "cause of concern" around the data collation and monitoring, describing the process as "insufficient" and having "gaps" which led to "inaccurate and unreliable" data in several areas.
The report recommended the service must collate "accurate data on all areas of custody" in order to "scrutinise" and improve the custody process.
The joint inspection was conducted by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue
Services (HMICFRS) in May.
It examined the "effectiveness of custody services and outcomes" throughout the detention process, as well as the safe detention and the treatment of detainees,
with a particular focus on vulnerable people and children.
Nineteen additional "areas of improvement" were also identified by the report, including over staff deployment and the excessive use of overtime.
Devon and Cornwall weather: Cloudy with rain expected
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A rather cloudy Wednesday with the odd patch of rain.
It should dry up later though.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Boy, 16, has serious injuries after Exeter 'hit and run'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit and run near Exeter Airport, police have said.
It happened at about 20:30 on Tuesday on the B3184 at the Clyst Honiton Bypass.
A 28-year-old man, from Exeter, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and failing to stop.
He remains in police custody.
A stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport remained closed while a forensic examination of the scene was carried out.
The road was fully reopened at 01:00.
The car involved was a BMW, Devon and Cornwall Police added.
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
An "over-reliance on overtime" was an area that needs to be improved, a report into Devon and Cornwall Police's custody procedure identified.
The report outlined that the force could improve its staffing "to ensure safe detention and avoid excessive use of overtime".
Inspectors saw staff working "extended shifts and on rest days" in order to "meet minimum staffing levels".
"Custody officers were sometimes required to work overtime to cover the role of detention officers," the report added.
Devon villagers left without broadband for eight days
Angela Kalwaites
BBC Radio Devon
"We need someone who understands our unique system" - that's what villagers in Northlew are saying after their broadband was off for more than a week.
The village in west Devon has a microwave link between Northlew and the main pylon at Castle Cross, which beams in their broadband and mobile signal.
Last week, this failed and meant some villagers had no internet access for eight days.
Ian Richards lives in the village and says it was "very frustrating" as neither BT or Openreach seemed to know how to fix the problem.
"If it does go down, we want to know who to contact so it can be repaired a lot quicker," he said.
Openreach says the problem was a power outage which comes under BT's remit.
BT says they have no comment on the situation at the moment.
Custody officers praised for 'empathy towards detainees'
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
An unannounced inspection of police custody suites in Devon and Cornwall has praised custody officers for their interactions with detainees.
Police staff showed "empathy towards detainees and treated them respectfully" throughout the custody process.
The report also concluded there was a "strong focus" put on the "diverse and individual needs" of those in custody.
It particularly outlined the measures taken to accommodate female, religious and transgender detainees, as well as anyone with a "limited understanding of English".
Officers were also praised for their attention to the "welfare needs" of detainees, including, the quality of food, provision of blankets, clothing and other necessary items.
The homeless teen who studied by candlelight
How Mimi Beard went from being homeless at the age of 16 to being a trainee accountant.Read more
Woman, 68, dies after A390 crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 68-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash in Cornwall, police have said.
Officers were called to the junction of the B3275 and the A390 near Probus on Tuesday at about 10:30.
The woman, who was driving a blue Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people who were travelling in the second car involved in the crash - a silver Mercedes ML270 - all sustained minor injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while a specialist examination took place.
Devon and Cornwall Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.