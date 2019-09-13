BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A blistering attack on East Devon District Council’s management has been launched by a councillor who resigned from group running the council.

Councillor Paul Millar, who represents the Exmouth Halsdon ward, quit the Independent Group on Monday night.

In an email announcing his departure from the group, Councillor Millar said he found working with the Senior Management Team and trying to have any influence over his transformation portfolio to be impossible, that he had no confidence in the senior management, and that the Independent Group has little desire to change anything really at all.

His resignation from the group means that they are no longer the largest party on the council, with both them and the Conservatives having 19 seats each.

In a response, Councillor Ben Ingham, leader of the council, said he thanked Councillor Millar for his contribution but that the "personal and unfounded comments" do not help advance understanding of the work carried out by East Devon District Council’s officers and councillors.

It is understood that Councillor Millar had been sacked from his transformation portfolio role by Councillor Ingham prior to his resignation from the group.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Millar confirmed he would remain a member of the council and would sit as an Independent.