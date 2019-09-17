BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A recent fatal motorbike crash has led to renewed calls for traffic safety measures to be introduced at a Cornish accident black spot.
There have been a number of fatal accidents on the A374 between Torpoint and Trerulefoot in recent years.
Campaigners want the speed limit to be lowered from 60mph to 40mph hour and for average speed cameras to be installed.
Local MP Sheryll Murray is calling for a meeting with Cornwall Council and the police to discuss options for making the road safer.
Quote Message: The time has now come for us to look at this road and look at the safety implications and take it really seriously." from Sheryll Murray MP
The time has now come for us to look at this road and look at the safety implications and take it really seriously."
'Hundreds of nursing shifts go unfilled' in south west
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
More than 1,100 nursing and health care assistant shifts went unfilled in just one week across three of the region's hospitals, according to figures gathered by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).
The figures suggest almost double that number had been filled with agency and bank staff.
Trusts say they are working to recruit more staff and deploy existing staff to ensure patient safety isn't compromised.
The RCN has launched a petition and says it is a problem that affects everyone:
Susan Masters, from the RCN, said: "We need the citizens of this country to understand that nursing affects all of them, that we need to have the numbers in place, the right numbers of staff in the right place with the right skills to care for them and their families."
Twins who served in Battle of Arnhem commemorated
BBC Radio Cornwall
A pair of twins from Cornwall who fought at the Battle of Arnhem during World War Two - otherwise known as Operation Market Garden and portrayed in the movie A Bridge Too Far - have been commemorated.
Twenty-one-year-old Tom and Claude Gronert were killed within seconds of each other in September 1944.
The brothers, from Tregajorran, near Carn Brea, made the decision to fight despite being in an exempt profession as miners at South Crofty.
A service was held in their honour at Illogan Church last week where a wreath was be laid on the 50 RAF War grave.
On 17 September 1944, the Allies launched an airborne landing at Arnhem in Holland, seeing more than 35,000 American and British forces dropped behind enemy lines by parachute and gliders.
The largest airborne operation in history was an effort to establish a crossing over the Rhine and into northern Germany. However, the mission was a failure, costing thousands of lives.
Veterans from Cornwall are gathering in the Netherlands this week to mark what has been described as one of the fiercest battles of the war.
Orphan foal gets first taste of freedom
BBC Spotlight
A orphan foal that was found alone, has made a full recovery.
The foal, named Ava by staff at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary near Newton Abbot, has been getting around the clock care since she was rescued a few months ago.
Ava has now been allowed out of quarantine and has experienced her first taste of freedom while staff at the sanctuary are continuing to monitor her condition.
She now weighs a very healthy 116kg – more than twice as much as she weighed when she was found.
Event cancelled after horse riders told to pick up poo
BBC Radio Cornwall
A new order asking horse riders to pick up their animal's poo has caused anger within Cornwall's equestrian community.
Forestry England said a charity horse riding event planned through Cardinham Woods near Bodmin could only go ahead if riders picked up after their horses.
Event organiser Sarah Penter said it made no sense and she has had to cancel the event.
The Forestry Commission said the event planned included a large amount of horses and they were only asking the group to leave the woods as they were originally.
Early morning cloud across Devon and Cornwall captured
BBC Weather Watchers
Although cloudy across Devon and Cornwall on Tuesday morning, the cloud will break up and it'll become sunny for most by the afternoon.
Thanks to our BBC weather watchers for sharing their pictures.
Man 'critical' in hospital after St Day crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man in his 50s is in hospital in a "life-threatening" condition after a crash in Cornwall, police have said.
Officers were called to the B3298 at Vicarage Hill in St Day at about 17:40 on Monday.
The man, who was driving a Seat Alteca, was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital and is "critical", Devon and Cornwall Police said.
There were no other vehicles involved.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A dry day with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Any patchy cloud on Tuesday morning will largely clear and will otherwise be dry with good spells of sunshine.
Feeling pleasant in the sun.
Highs of 20C (68F).