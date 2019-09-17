BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Handout Copyright: Handout

A pair of twins from Cornwall who fought at the Battle of Arnhem during World War Two - otherwise known as Operation Market Garden and portrayed in the movie A Bridge Too Far - have been commemorated.

Twenty-one-year-old Tom and Claude Gronert were killed within seconds of each other in September 1944.

The brothers, from Tregajorran, near Carn Brea, made the decision to fight despite being in an exempt profession as miners at South Crofty.

A service was held in their honour at Illogan Church last week where a wreath was be laid on the 50 RAF War grave.

On 17 September 1944, the Allies launched an airborne landing at Arnhem in Holland, seeing more than 35,000 American and British forces dropped behind enemy lines by parachute and gliders.

The largest airborne operation in history was an effort to establish a crossing over the Rhine and into northern Germany. However, the mission was a failure, costing thousands of lives.

Veterans from Cornwall are gathering in the Netherlands this week to mark what has been described as one of the fiercest battles of the war.