BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man was left with a "nasty" head injury after falling about 20-30ft (6-9m) down a cliff in Cornwall.

Cornwall Air Ambulance and coastguards were called to Pine Haven, Port Isaac at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

A winchman was lowered from the top of the cliff to rescue the man.

As well as the head injury, the man also suffered a suspected broken leg and ankle, Polzeath Coastguard said.

He was winched into the coastguard helicopter and transferred to hospital.