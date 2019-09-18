BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man was left with a "nasty" head injury after falling about 20-30ft (6-9m) down a cliff in Cornwall. Cornwall Air Ambulance and coastguards were called to Pine Haven, Port Isaac at about 14:00 on Tuesday. A winchman was lowered from the top of the cliff to rescue the man. As well as the head injury, the man also suffered a suspected broken leg and ankle, Polzeath Coastguard said. He was winched into the coastguard helicopter and transferred to hospital.
Man rescued after 30ft cliff fall in Port Isaac
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
More than 60 ill with oyster food poisoning
More than 60 people have fallen ill after an outbreak of food poisoning, believed to be linked to oysters.
Public Health England (PHE) said it had received reports of diarrhoea and vomiting from people across the south of England who had eaten the molluscs since the start of September.
Some of the reports have come from Cornwall, Isle of Wight and London.
PHE said operations had ceased at the production site and suppliers had quarantined products.
A spokesman said PHE was working with the Food Standards Agency and councils to identify the cause of the outbreak.
Cornwall care homes beds losses has 'hit critical level'
BBC Spotlight
A care home crisis in could lead to people having to be sent out of the Cornwall says the county council.
It says the loss of nursing and dementia care home beds has reached a critical level.
The council had to step in last month to keep one home open and says if any more beds are lost vulnerable people face not being able to get care locally.
Devon and Cornwall weather: A day of sunshine ahead
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a dry and fine day with almost unbroken sunshine.
It was also feel pleasantly warm with mainly light northeasterly winds that will be moderate at times towards the south coast.
Max temperature: 19C (66F).
Motorcyclist 'critical' after 'losing control' on B3417
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A motorcyclist is in hospital in a "critical condition" after a crash near Lee Moor, police have said.
Officers were called to the B3417 at about 19:05 on Tuesday.
They said the 49-year-old motorcyclist - from the Launceston area - was travelling in the Plympton direction and "lost control on a right hand bend".
He sustained "serious injuries" and remains in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The road was closed for about six hours.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.