  1. What does Flybe crisis mean for customers?

    Simon Gompertz

    BBC personal finance correspondent

    As long as Flybe carries on flying, there is no need to worry and certainly no reason to try to get your money back.

    If the airline was to fail, however, all flights would most likely be cancelled. Those with paid-for bookings could find they lose their flights and their cash.

    If your flight is part of a package deal covered by the ATOL scheme, then you should be protected and have the right to a re-booking or refund.

    Otherwise you can try to retrieve the money from your credit card company, if that's how you paid. There is also a debit card chargeback scheme which can help.

    Many travel insurance policies are not much use in these situations, unless you stumped up extra for the Scheduled Airline Failure option or something similar.

    Those stuck overseas might be left hoping that the government will direct the CAA to step in, as it did when Monarch and Thomas Cook went under, to bring back stranded passengers for free.

  2. Flybe crisis: How has the airline ended up here?

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Flybe plane
    Copyright: PA Media

    Flybe has declined to comment on media reports that the airline is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.

    According to Sky News, Flybe, which has already been bailed out once, has been struggling to secure fresh finance.

    So how did the airline get to this point?

    2017:

    • Flybe fell into difficulty in 2017, after what was considered a too-aggressive expansion strategy
    • The company ran up a loss of nearly £20m in the financial year ending 31 March 2017

    2018:

    • The Exeter-based regional airline put itself up for sale in November 2018, following a profit warning the previous month
    • Virgin, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital set up Connect Airways in December 2018 and Flybe agreed a deal to continue operating, despite criticism of the arrangement
    • Connect Airways, a consortium led by Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic, paid a total of £2.8m for Flybe's assets and operations

    2019:

    • In April 2019, Flybe passengers on a new "flagship" route were left with a six-hour coach journey when their aircraft was grounded.
    • Cornwall's Newquay Airport said it was a "technical issue" but passengers labelled it a "PR disaster" for Flybe
    • Later that week, Flybe cancelled dozens of flights as it entered discussions over potential job losses
    • The company blamed an industry-wide shortage of pilots for the delays, as well as its own pilots taking holidays

    2020:

    • Flybe declines to comment on media reports that the airline is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal
    • It said: "We don't comment on rumour or speculation."

  3. Departures at Exeter Airport continue as normal

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    It's a case of business as usual at Exeter Airport as airline Flybe hits the headlines over collapse threat reports.

    The Exeter-based airline has remained tight-lipped over speculation it is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.

    Flight departures remain unchanged locally with passengers arriving at Exeter Airport for their flights.

    Departures board at Exeter airport
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Flybe speculation "incredibly unsettling" says union

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Flybe stand at Exeter aiport
    Copyright: BBC

    The union, Unite has said speculation about Flybe's future is "deeply unhelpful and incredibly unsettling for the company's loyal workforce".

    It comes after media reports that the airline is in crisis talks in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.

    The union's general secretary, Diana Holland said Unite is now seeking an "urgent meeting" with Flybe to "fully understand" the challenges it is facing.“Unite is committed to helping ensure the future of the company and to preserve jobs but this can’t be achieved if the union is kept in the dark," she said.“It is essential that the government plays an active role in helping to ensure that Flybe continues to operate.

    "It is not acceptable for the government simply to prepare for failure.

    "The government must demonstrate that it has learnt the lessons from the collapse of Monarch, which it failed to apply during the collapse of Thomas Cook.

    “The government must implement both the Airline Insolvency Review and the Insolvency and Corporate Governance Review at the earliest possible opportunity.

    "It has previously committed to do so, but actions speak far louder than words.”

  5. Flybe statement: 'We don't comment on speculation'

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Flybe has declined to comment on media reports that the airline is in "crisis talks" in an attempt to put together a rescue deal.

    It has issued a statement saying it doesn't comment on "rumour or speculation".

    flybe plane
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: Flybe continues to focus on providing great service and connectivity for our customers, to ensure that they can continue to travel as planned. We don’t comment on rumour or speculation. from Flybe Spokesperson
    FlybeSpokesperson

  6. Flybe is biggest regional airline in Europe

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    Flybe
    Copyright: Flybe

    Flybe says it serves 15 countries and flies more UK domestic flights than any other airline.

    The airline says it carries eight million passengers a year between 71 airports across the UK and Europe, with over 189 routes across 12 countries.

  7. Crunch talks over Flybe future

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    Flybe plane
    Copyright: BBC

    Flybe bosses have held crunch talks with the government in a bid to save the airline.

    Discussions were held with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Department for Transport (DfT) over the weekend to see whether they could provide or facilitate emergency financing, according to the PA news agency.

    The Exeter-based airline operates in 15 countries.

