The police are warning about counterfeit banknotes being used in and around St Ives and St Austell areas.

Shopkeepers and business owners in these areas have been advised to be careful after several instances of fake £50 Scottish notes being used.

So far one serial number has been identified as being linked to the counterfeit £50, namely BX342178.

Bank notes can be checked against some of the key security features present on a genuine one to verify if they are real.

People in doubt should check here to see if they are real and call police on 999 immediately if they do not recognise a transaction.