Tinside Lido in Plymouth will be closed for the next two days due to Storm Ellen, Plymouth City Council announced in a tweet.
Strong winds and coastal surges have been hitting the coast since Thursday, with beach huts in Woolacombe being washed away overnight due to high tide. Further strong winds and high tides are forecast on Friday night.
Police and partner agencies on Thursday warned people to be aware of rip currents and dangerous seas as waves could reach up to 9ft, and to call 999 if they or anyone around them gets into difficulty at sea.
Beachgoers should also check tide times beforehand.
Devon and Cornwall Police have warned people to expect "dangerous seas and strong rip currents" while the RNLI tweeted reminding people not to take risks around the coast as "breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea".
This is what can be expected according to the Met Office:
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves
Some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year
Woolacombe beach huts washed away in high tides
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Richard WaldenCopyright: Richard Walden
Some of the beach huts along Woolacombe beach have been washed away during high tides overnight.
There are 70 beach huts that are normally positioned in front of the sand dunes.
However high tides during Storm Ellen, which brought high winds and rain to the region, caused some of them to wash down the beach, with others ending up on their sides.
Sady BartleCopyright: Sady Bartle
Richard WaldenCopyright: Richard Walden
Warning of strong winds and flooding as Storm Ellen hits
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Police are warning people to expect flooding and coastal surges with waves as high as 9ft (2.7m) as Storm Ellen hits the peninsula in the next 24 to 48 hours.
The force said the storm will likely see strong winds which, combined with unusually high spring tides, can cause coastal surges and a risk of flooding.
People should be aware of "dangerous seas and strong rip currents" coming with the storm, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.
Anyone intending to go to the beach should check tide times, while those intending to carry out water activities should be aware of fast-moving waters.
Ch Insp Tom Cunningham said: “We are aware there are many thousands of tourists in our coastal communities currently who may not have experienced conditions which we are expecting or be aware of the danger they can bring.
“We would ask everyone to heed the advice of the RNLI and HM Coastguard by not putting themselves, and indeed emergency responders, at risk by entering dangerous waters."
Discovered canisters in Plymouth not explosive, police say
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Several canisters have been discovered at a site in Plymouth, police have said.
Officers were called to Rosedown Avenue at about 12:20.
An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was also called as there was concern the canisters were potentially unexploded devices.
The area was evacuated and cordoned off, with closures put in place on Dingle Road from Beacon Lane.
Devon and Cornwall Police said upon inspection, the canisters were found not to be explosive and will be disposed of by the council.
The force added that the canisters are sulphur canisters which were used to
fumigate rooms after small pox outbreaks in years gone by.
The cordons have now been lifted.
Man left with broken jaw in Exmouth assault
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
A man in his 20s was knocked to the floor and suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted in Exmouth on 18 July, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses after the assault in The Strand, near Exmouth Kebab House.
A 20-year-old man from Tiverton has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy, also from Tiverton, has attended a voluntary interview and is helping police with their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting crime reference CR/058029/20.
Newquay Zoo announces tapir baby news
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Newquay Zoo has welcomed the arrival of a baby tapir.
The zoo said Brazilian tapir Emily gave birth to her baby boy on 15 August.
"The young tapir will be out and about for visitors to spot in the coming weeks," it added.
Barbican sweet shop announces closure just a month after opening
A Barbican sweet shop which opened less than a month ago has announced its closure, the Plymouth Herald reports.
Storm Ellen causes damage in Westward Ho!
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
High tides and 60mph winds meant that Storm Ellen has left its mark on Westward Ho! in north Devon.
An area above the beach usually used for parking during the summer was completely flooded.
In addition sea water broke through coastal defences, damaging a golf and go-kart park.
Warning over fake bank notes being used in Cornish shops
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
The police are warning about counterfeit banknotes being used in and around St Ives and St Austell areas.
Shopkeepers and business owners in these areas have been advised to be careful after several instances of fake £50 Scottish notes being used.
So far one serial number has been identified as being linked to the counterfeit £50, namely BX342178.
Bank notes can be checked against some of the key security features present on a genuine one to verify if they are real.
People in doubt should check here to see if they are real and call police on 999 immediately if they do not recognise a transaction.
Kayaker rushes to save children in sea off Falmouth
Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
BBC News
Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a man on a kayak rushes to save a group of children who had come into difficulty at sea.
Footage captured by a body cam shows James Watts paddling at speed to get to the children after he heard them screaming for help at Maenporth, Falmouth on Thursday.
The children, who were caught up in a rip current, were successfully brought to safety.
It comes as the region is hit by the strong winds and high tides of Storm Ellen, which has caused flooding and coastal surges.
Police officer bitten in holiday park assault
Devon and Cornwall Police said one of their officers was bitten in the arm when attending an incident at a holiday park in Ilfracombe.
Campers take refuge in car amid Storm Ellen chaos
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
People camping around the south west had a rough night, as Storm Ellen brought strong winds and heavy rain.
At the Tencreek Holiday Park near Looe, a number of campers took refuge on the floor of the clubhouse after their tents were ravaged by the storm in the early hours.
Darryl Smith said his tent was damaged beyond repair, as he and his family chose to decamp to their car at about 03:00.
He said: "We were just concerned about keeping the kids safe." He added they may have to travel home to Coventry today if they can't find anywhere else to stay for the weekend.
Tourist bitten by 'Sammy the Seal' rushed to A&E
Devon Live
A holidaymaker was rushed to A&E with serious bites on his hand after he attempted to pat 'Sammy the Seal' on the head at a Devon beauty spot, Devon Live reports.
Bude Sea Pool turns 90
One of Cornwall's most popular attractions has reached a landmark birthday.
The Bude Sea Pool is 90 years old having opened in the summer of 1930.
The semi-natural pool sees almost 50,000 visitors a year and has always provided a free and safe swimming area for the people of Bude despite costing over £40,000 to run.
Envelope update
