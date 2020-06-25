Simon Billy Noel Copyright: Simon Billy Noel

Residents have expressed concerns about rubbish left at Sandbanks Beach in Poole.

Simon Billy Noel said when he went for a walk at the beach this morning he found numerous bags of rubbish he says were collected by council workers and roads "littered with all sorts of stuff".

The resident of Poole for 15 years said: "It's heart-breaking almost to see the abuse and disrespect of the beach, I don't understand why people can't take their rubbish home with them."

He also spotted people he said had been camping out at the beach overnight, despite Government coronavirus restrictions.

Describing the scenes on Wednesday on the beach, he said: "On Wednesday I couldn't move absolutely gridlocked everywhere.

"A typical bank holiday weekend pre-pandemic with really nice weather you could sort of move around fairly freely and you wouldn't be able to park down Sandbanks, but this was worse.

"People were abandoning their vehicles on roundabouts, in the middle of the road, on double yellows. They don't care - they're all out-of-towners.

"The trouble is it's just going to get worst and worst, because nothing gets done and they're going to report back to their friends and they're all going to come down here."