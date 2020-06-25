A local councillor in Dorset has told the BBC about a “pretty horrible” experience as she volunteered to direct beach traffic yesterday.
Laura Miller, a Conservative councillor, said some people were "unwilling to accept" that the roads were closed for public safety around Durdle Door.
She said that one member of the public spat at her.
Photographs showed beaches and beauty spots heaving with people on the UK's hottest day of the year and visitors are being urged to "act responsibly" as the country braces for a second day of the heatwave.
Thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast as temperatures soared, leading to a "complete breakdown of decent, normal behaviour".
Bournemouth Beach was packed on Wednesday and roads to Durdle Door were closed after people failed to use the pre-booking system.
There were reports of anti-social behaviour, illegal parking, piles of litter, overnight camping and gridlock.
Traffic is building on coastal roads with temperatures set to hit 25C later.
Resident "heart-broken" by disrespect of the beach
Residents have expressed concerns about rubbish left at Sandbanks Beach in Poole.
Simon Billy Noel said when he went for a walk at the beach this morning he found numerous bags of rubbish he says were collected by council workers and roads "littered with all sorts of stuff".
The resident of Poole for 15 years said: "It's heart-breaking almost to see the abuse and disrespect of the beach, I don't understand why people can't take their rubbish home with them."
He also spotted people he said had been camping out at the beach overnight, despite Government coronavirus restrictions.
Describing the scenes on Wednesday on the beach, he said: "On Wednesday I couldn't move absolutely gridlocked everywhere.
"A typical bank holiday weekend pre-pandemic with really nice weather you could sort of move around fairly freely and you wouldn't be able to park down Sandbanks, but this was worse.
"People were abandoning their vehicles on roundabouts, in the middle of the road, on double yellows. They don't care - they're all out-of-towners.
"The trouble is it's just going to get worst and worst, because nothing gets done and they're going to report back to their friends and they're all going to come down here."
Growing crowds on Bournemouth beach
The BBC's Emily Hudson has gone down to Bournemouth beach to report on the huge influx of people. She has tweeted these images.
Lots of rubbish left overnight on beach
