The Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under government plans to reduce spending on asylum accommodation.

The Home Office says housing asylum seekers on barges will save money on hotel costs - but critics have branded the scheme “unworkable” and claim additional expenses like security mean no money will actually be saved.

In Portland itself there has been lots of local opposition, amid fears about the impact hundreds of young, male asylum seekers will have on the isolated South Coast community where services like healthcare are already under strain.

Campaigners have criticised conditions in which residents will live on board as “cruel and inhumane” - although the boat’s owners say it is “practical, safe and comfortable”.