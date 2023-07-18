The Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under government plans to reduce spending on asylum accommodation.
The Home Office says housing asylum seekers on barges will save money on hotel costs - but critics have branded the scheme “unworkable” and claim additional expenses like security mean no money will actually be saved.
In Portland itself there has been lots of local opposition, amid fears about the impact hundreds of young, male asylum seekers will have on the isolated South Coast community where services like healthcare are already under strain.
The Bibby Stockholm can currently be seen just off the south coast port of Portland in Dorset.
It has been tugged along England's south coast since leaving left Falmouth Harbour in Cornwall on Monday and is expected to be brought into Portland Port later in the morning.
The barge will be berth beneath a steep hillside dominated by The Verne prison and the Royal Naval Cemetery.
The first 50 asylum seekers are expected to be moved in within weeks, officials say.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as a controversial barge set to house asylum seekers arrives at the Dorset port of Portland. The Bibby Stockholm will accommodate up to 500 men claiming refuge in the UK as part of Home Office’s plans to ease the pressure on the asylum system. It will be the first time migrants have been housed in a berthed vessel in the UK - a decision has that sparked protests and criticisms. We’ll bring you the latest throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Edited by Matthew Davis
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the controversy all about?
The Bibby Stockholm is the first vessel secured under government plans to reduce spending on asylum accommodation.
The Home Office says housing asylum seekers on barges will save money on hotel costs - but critics have branded the scheme “unworkable” and claim additional expenses like security mean no money will actually be saved.
In Portland itself there has been lots of local opposition, amid fears about the impact hundreds of young, male asylum seekers will have on the isolated South Coast community where services like healthcare are already under strain.
Campaigners have criticised conditions in which residents will live on board as “cruel and inhumane” - although the boat’s owners say it is “practical, safe and comfortable”.
Bibby Stockholm seen off Dorset coast
The Bibby Stockholm can currently be seen just off the south coast port of Portland in Dorset.
It has been tugged along England's south coast since leaving left Falmouth Harbour in Cornwall on Monday and is expected to be brought into Portland Port later in the morning.
The barge will be berth beneath a steep hillside dominated by The Verne prison and the Royal Naval Cemetery.
The first 50 asylum seekers are expected to be moved in within weeks, officials say.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as a controversial barge set to house asylum seekers arrives at the Dorset port of Portland. The Bibby Stockholm will accommodate up to 500 men claiming refuge in the UK as part of Home Office’s plans to ease the pressure on the asylum system. It will be the first time migrants have been housed in a berthed vessel in the UK - a decision has that sparked protests and criticisms. We’ll bring you the latest throughout the day.